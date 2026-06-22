How ICFF 2026 Converges Design, Culture and Commerce in New York

Under the theme Common Ground, ICFF 2026 brought together the international design community through a shared focus on craftsmanship and innovation. From May 17–19, 2026, ICFF (International Contemporary Furniture Fair) returned to the Javits Center for a landmark edition that celebrated the global design community during NYCxDESIGN.

Guided by the theme, Common Ground: A Global Dialogue on Design and Shared Values, this year's edition positioned design as a connective force across different cultures and design perspectives. Through international exhibitions, immersive installations, and expanded programming, ICFF created an environment that encouraged conversation and discovery across the design community.

"ICFF 2026 reflected the kind of thoughtful evolution we believe the design industry is actively seeking," said ICFF Brand Directors, Odile Hainaut and Claire Pijoulat, "There was a strong sense of engagement throughout the fair, from the conversations happening on the show floor to the depth of the talks programming and the quality of presentations from exhibitors. This edition demonstrated how design can bring people together while also creating meaningful business opportunities. We also saw continued momentum around emerging talent and independent design through the growth of curated sections such as Launch Pad and Look Book, alongside a particularly strong international presence from Brazil and India. Overall, the quality of attendees and level of engagement throughout the fair remained exceptionally strong."

Attendees experienced an immersive floor plan conceived by RADS (Rodolfo Agrella Design Studio), resulting in a more elevated and intuitive journey throughout the show floor. The fair also unveiled new curatorial partnerships and mission-driven initiatives, including ICFF's first-ever collaboration with Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester, reinforcing the role of design as a tool for positive social impact. The Parsons Healthy Materials Lab, led by Jonsara Ruth, presented a new exhibition exploring bio-based materials, healthier alternatives, and forward-thinking production processes through a dynamic series of talks and workshops.

Craftsmanship took center stage in the expanded Bespoke: The Art of Making feature, presented in partnership with Hospitality Design and the Mayfair Design District. At the center of the installation was the Bespoke Salon, designed by Post Company, an intimate and thoughtfully designed space that hosted live demonstrations, presentations, and daily conversations and drew strong audiences throughout the fair. Another standout installation, Rarify, brought together original Bauhaus archival materials and contemporary production through a landmark collaboration between Rarify, Tecta, and the Bauhaus Archive Berlin in a first-of-its-kind presentation at ICFF.

WANTED also returned with expanded participation across Launch Pad, Look Book, and the Schools Showcase, reinforcing ICFF's continued commitment to emerging talent and original design. The Look Book program, curated this year with Julia Haney Montanez and presented with media partner Dezeen, spotlighted more than 60 North American design studios, while Launch Pad featured more than 80 emerging designers and the Schools Showcase expanded to include 24 schools, marking its largest participation to date.

More than 110 designers, editors, architects, and thought leaders participated in talks and special programming across the Main Stage, The Oasis, Bespoke Salon, Aqua Atelier by GROHE, and the Juniper Recharge Lounge, drawing a huge audience over the three days. Conversations explored topics ranging from material innovation and affordable housing to sustainability, emerging technologies, and global collaboration.

Programming highlights included A Message for Mamdani, moderated by Julie Lasky of The New York Times; The State of Affairs in Design Media, hosted by Tiffany Jow of Untapped; and Design as Diplomacy: Soft Power, Hard Materials with Amit Gupta of STIR. The fair also expanded its Emerging Designer Spotlight initiative, developed in partnership with Clever and Amy Devers and sponsored by Danver.

As ICFF concluded its final May edition, the fair also marked the beginning of a significant new chapter. Beginning in 2027, ICFF will transition to a fall schedule, with the inaugural edition taking place November 14–16, 2027, at the Javits Center alongside BDNY. ICFF and BDNY will remain two distinct, independently curated trade fairs, each with its own identity, audience, and programming. Taking place concurrently at the Javits Center, they will deliver complementary experiences that together create a broader, more dynamic platform for the design industry. Announced only days before the fair's opening, the move reflects years of industry feedback and a strategic evolution that aligns more closely with the global fair calendar while establishing New York as a broader and more impactful design destination. Throughout the fair, exhibitors, partners, and attendees responded enthusiastically to the announcement and the opportunities the new timing will create.

This year, ICFF hosted the ICFF Editors Awards, WANTED's Best of Launch Pad Awards for furniture/home accessories and lighting, Best of Students Award, and Best of Schools Award. Among ICFF Editors Awards winners are: in furniture, Bernhardt Design; in outdoor, British American Camping; in lighting, Ridezign; in flooring & rugs, Gica Atelier; in kitchen & bath, Herbeau; in materials & surfaces, Leon Speakers; in craftsmanship, Atelier Lebuisson; in exhibit design, Arboreal; in American brand, Sin; in international brand, Zieta Studio; in sustainable design, Parsons Healthy Materials Lab; and in best in show, Zieta Studio. Best of Launch Pad winners include Amin Tadj Studio (in furniture and home accessories) and Mios (in lighting). Heecham Kim of SCAD was named Best of Students Winner, while Lawrence Technological University received the Best of Schools Award and Joey Aji was selected as Best of Emerging Designers Spotlight.