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  5. China Resources Wuhan Optics Valley Runjing Park Commercial Renewal / Dachuan Design + WTD Weitu Design

China Resources Wuhan Optics Valley Runjing Park Commercial Renewal / Dachuan Design + WTD Weitu Design

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China Resources Wuhan Optics Valley Runjing Park Commercial Renewal / Dachuan Design + WTD Weitu Design - Exterior Photography, GardenChina Resources Wuhan Optics Valley Runjing Park Commercial Renewal / Dachuan Design + WTD Weitu Design - Exterior PhotographyChina Resources Wuhan Optics Valley Runjing Park Commercial Renewal / Dachuan Design + WTD Weitu Design - Interior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard, ColumnChina Resources Wuhan Optics Valley Runjing Park Commercial Renewal / Dachuan Design + WTD Weitu Design - Image 5 of 53China Resources Wuhan Optics Valley Runjing Park Commercial Renewal / Dachuan Design + WTD Weitu Design - More Images+ 48

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Wuhan, China
  • Planning + Landscape: WTD Weitu Design
  • Architectural Cluster: Dachuan Design
  • Children's Themed Park: Beijing Luojia Team
  • Underbridge Sports Facilities: VEGA
  • Residential Area: GLA Architectural Design
  • Construction: Guangzhou Huayuan Landscape Co., Ltd.
  • Structural Design: Wuhan Zhenghua Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Lead Designer (Planning + Landscape): Li Hui
  • Design Team (Planning + Landscape): Li Hui, Li Yansa, Yang Yilong, Su Yang, Huang Liang, Yu Fang, Yang Tingting, Li Rong, Zhu Xiaohui, Wu Leican, Liu Shiquan, Chen Weizhen, Li Li, Zhou Jun, Shi Haonan, Dong Yu, Tang Ting, Song Zhaobing, Li Aijun
  • Lead Designer (Building Cluster): Hong Dongtao
  • Design Team (Building Cluster): Hong Dongtao, Han Qiyu, Xiong Yaoting, Wu Jiawei, Shen Kaiyong, Zhu Jianli
  • City: Wuhan
  • Country: China
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China Resources Wuhan Optics Valley Runjing Park Commercial Renewal / Dachuan Design + WTD Weitu Design - Exterior Photography
© ChillShine

Text description provided by the architects. The 2025 Wuhan Heye Mountain Bridge-Under Space Renewal project seeks to address three interconnected urban renewal challenges within the context of high-density development through a "clustered embedding" approach: ① Multi-stakeholder integration—blurring boundaries among community development, municipal infrastructure, and operational entities; only an organization co-evolved from site conditions and diverse stakeholder needs can achieve genuine integration; ② Paradigm shift—from "formal composition" to "functional organization," ensuring that each building's placement, cornering, and scale uniquely respond to constraints imposed by adjacent green spaces, woods, elevated roads, streets, and communities; ③ Residential value reorientation—abandoning material accumulation and excessive luxury in favor of practical publicness, introducing compact, lightweight, and operable public spaces to promote the publicization of residential boundaries and open them up to the city.

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Cite: "China Resources Wuhan Optics Valley Runjing Park Commercial Renewal / Dachuan Design + WTD Weitu Design" 18 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042413/china-resources-wuhan-optics-valley-runjing-park-commercial-renewal-dachuan-design-plus-wtd-weitu-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© ChillShine

华润武汉光谷润璟公园商业更新 / WTD 纬图设计 + 大椽设计

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