China Resources Wuhan Optics Valley Runjing Park Commercial Renewal / Dachuan Design + WTD Weitu Design

+ 48

Category: Landscape Architecture, Commercial Architecture

Planning + Landscape: WTD Weitu Design

Architectural Cluster: Dachuan Design

Children's Themed Park: Beijing Luojia Team

Underbridge Sports Facilities: VEGA

Residential Area: GLA Architectural Design

Construction: Guangzhou Huayuan Landscape Co., Ltd.

Structural Design: Wuhan Zhenghua Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Lead Designer (Planning + Landscape): Li Hui

Design Team (Planning + Landscape): Li Hui, Li Yansa, Yang Yilong, Su Yang, Huang Liang, Yu Fang, Yang Tingting, Li Rong, Zhu Xiaohui, Wu Leican, Liu Shiquan, Chen Weizhen, Li Li, Zhou Jun, Shi Haonan, Dong Yu, Tang Ting, Song Zhaobing, Li Aijun

Lead Designer (Building Cluster): Hong Dongtao

Design Team (Building Cluster): Hong Dongtao, Han Qiyu, Xiong Yaoting, Wu Jiawei, Shen Kaiyong, Zhu Jianli

City: Wuhan

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The 2025 Wuhan Heye Mountain Bridge-Under Space Renewal project seeks to address three interconnected urban renewal challenges within the context of high-density development through a "clustered embedding" approach: ① Multi-stakeholder integration—blurring boundaries among community development, municipal infrastructure, and operational entities; only an organization co-evolved from site conditions and diverse stakeholder needs can achieve genuine integration; ② Paradigm shift—from "formal composition" to "functional organization," ensuring that each building's placement, cornering, and scale uniquely respond to constraints imposed by adjacent green spaces, woods, elevated roads, streets, and communities; ③ Residential value reorientation—abandoning material accumulation and excessive luxury in favor of practical publicness, introducing compact, lightweight, and operable public spaces to promote the publicization of residential boundaries and open them up to the city.