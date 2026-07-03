  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. A Beating and Bleeding Heart: Bodies, Streets, and the Politics of Care in Bogotá

A Beating and Bleeding Heart: Bodies, Streets, and the Politics of Care in Bogotá

Subscriber Access

Save

Written by

It's wet season, but this morning's downpour does little to deter the rhythm along La Carrera Séptima. Cyclists and pedestrians weave past ambulatory vendors with carts of avocados, ginger sweets, and phone cases. Toy cars, lightbulbs, and hand-beaded jewelry glisten with raindrops, arranged neatly on tarps that demarcate vendors' territories. Police officers approach a recycler gathering bottles; a tourist bargains for a jacket; two women find each other in the middle of the road, embracing as their coats grow heavy with rain.

La Séptima, or Bogotá's Seventh Avenue, is the most emblematic road in Bogotá, traversed by more than two million people every day. Along this single road — part marketplace, part protest route, part transportation hub — Bogotá's history unfolds. For nearly a year, I traced its rhythms as a pedestrian, commuter, inhabitant, and researcher. In all these moments and their historical incarnations, one image endured: the road is a living body. It is imagined as Bogotá's backbone, its vital artery, its heart. It bleeds, bears scars, and demands care.

Diagnosing Disorder

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Sydney Coldren
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Sydney Coldren. "A Beating and Bleeding Heart: Bodies, Streets, and the Politics of Care in Bogotá" 03 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042370/a-beating-and-bleeding-heart-bodies-streets-and-the-politics-of-care-in-bogota> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags