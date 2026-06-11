Designs Unveiled for New York City's Penn Station by PAU and HNTB-HOK

The Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), in collaboration with HNTB and HOK, has been selected as the design team for the redevelopment of New York City's Penn Station. The project is part of an ongoing effort to reorganize and expand one of the busiest rail transportation hubs in North America, aiming to improve passenger circulation, increase capacity, and upgrade the station's existing infrastructure. Design and development work is currently underway, with construction anticipated to begin in 2027. Located in Midtown Manhattan, Penn Station occupies the site of the original Pennsylvania Station, designed by McKim, Mead & White and completed in 1910.

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Widely regarded as one of the most significant Beaux-Arts transportation buildings in the United States, the original structure was demolished in the 1960s, prompting widespread public debate about architectural preservation in New York City. Following its demolition, the station was reconstructed below street level and has since undergone a series of renovations and operational upgrades to respond to increasing ridership and evolving transportation needs.

According to information released by the project team, the proposal includes a new entrance and train hall along Eighth Avenue, expanded concourses, upgraded waiting areas, and improvements to passenger amenities. The design also introduces modifications to circulation routes intended to simplify movement throughout the station and reduce congestion at key access points. Wayfinding systems and accessibility features will be upgraded as part of the redevelopment, alongside improvements to the station's existing subterranean infrastructure. The project additionally addresses operational requirements related to rail services and platform access.

Released renderings depict a station organized around a large single-level concourse extending across much of the facility. The proposal introduces new connections between street level, platforms, and adjacent transit networks while replacing portions of the existing circulation areas with larger public spaces. A train hall positioned along Eighth Avenue forms a primary entry point to the station and is shown receiving natural light through a series of overhead openings. New retail spaces, passenger services, and waiting areas are distributed throughout the concourse level.

The project also includes interventions in areas surrounding Madison Square Garden, which is expected to remain operational during construction. According to the design team, the proposal considers pedestrian movement between the station, surrounding streets, and adjacent transportation facilities. Public realm improvements and modifications to access points are included as part of the broader redevelopment framework.

The architectural design is being led by the New York-based Practice for Architecture and Urbanism, founded by Vishaan Chakrabarti and led alongside Senior Principal Ruchika Modi. HNTB and HOK are contributing transportation planning, engineering, and architectural expertise as part of the multidisciplinary team. Recent work by PAU includes the redevelopment of the former Domino Sugar Refinery site in Brooklyn, the expansion of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame campus in Cleveland, and collaboration on JPMorgan Chase's headquarters at 270 Park Avenue. In other recent appointment announcements, the Louvre Museum selected Selldorf Architects, STUDIOS Architecture, and BASE Paysagiste to lead its upcoming renovation project in Paris. In Canada, Kengo Kuma & Associates and Paul Raff Studio were chosen to design a new visitor centre for Banff National Park. Meanwhile, MAC Panamá announced Palma + Taller TO as the winning team for the design of its new museum building.