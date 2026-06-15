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YunTuo Distillery / OLI Architecture

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  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Brewery
Dali, China
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Text description provided by the architects. YunTuo, Diageo's first single malt whisky distillery in China, is in the fertile Dali valley of Yunnan Province, at an altitude of approximately 2,100 metres and adjacent to the natural water source of Sanye Spring. Designed by OLI Architecture, the distillery translates its mountain setting, local craft traditions and whisky-making programme into a contemporary architectural experience rooted in place.

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Cite: "YunTuo Distillery / OLI Architecture" 15 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042359/yuntuo-distillery-oli-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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