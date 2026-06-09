Contemplative Drama: How Gaudí Shaped Light and Color at Sagrada Família

Save this picture! Nave with tree-like columns including backlit coats of arms at Sagrada Família, Barcelona. Architect: Antoni Gaudí. © Foundation Junta Constructora del Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família

It is afternoon in the summer, and the nave of the Sagrada Família is saturated with warm colors. Shafts of amber and crimson sweep across the stone floor, shift as a cloud passes over Barcelona, then deepen again. Around you, visitors slow without quite realizing it. Some raise their phones — not to capture the architecture, but to step into the light itself, positioning themselves in a pool of orange or gold as if the colours were something you could wear.

They are, without knowing it, doing exactly what Gaudí intended: surrendering, however briefly, to the sensation of being bathed in something larger than themselves.

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