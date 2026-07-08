Casa China / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Magalí Gigena

Design Team: Macarena Fulle, Sofía Vivacqua

Technical Team: Matías Gallardo, Melisa Rodríguez

Landscape Architecture: Cecilia Grant

City: Bella Vista

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. The house is conceived as a sequence of paths that structure the spatial experience and define its way of being inhabited. A primary access ramp, understood as an architectural promenade, proposes a slow and gradual approach in which the architecture is revealed progressively. In parallel, a more direct entrance associated with the arrival by car accommodates everyday use, establishing a duality between the domestic and the ritual.