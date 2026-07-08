Casa China / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados

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Architects: Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados
- Area: 445 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Nicole Arcuschin
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Lead Architects: Jorgelina Tortorici, Nicolás Lanza
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Text description provided by the architects. The house is conceived as a sequence of paths that structure the spatial experience and define its way of being inhabited. A primary access ramp, understood as an architectural promenade, proposes a slow and gradual approach in which the architecture is revealed progressively. In parallel, a more direct entrance associated with the arrival by car accommodates everyday use, establishing a duality between the domestic and the ritual.