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Casa China / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

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Bella Vista, Argentina
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Text description provided by the architects. The house is conceived as a sequence of paths that structure the spatial experience and define its way of being inhabited. A primary access ramp, understood as an architectural promenade, proposes a slow and gradual approach in which the architecture is revealed progressively. In parallel, a more direct entrance associated with the arrival by car accommodates everyday use, establishing a duality between the domestic and the ritual.

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Casa China / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados - Interior Photography
© Nicole Arcuschin
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Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados
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Cite: "Casa China / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042218/casa-china-jorgelina-tortorici-and-asociados> ISSN 0719-8884

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