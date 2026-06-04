First Look at the Serpentine Pavilion and Getty Center Modernization Plans Revealed: This Week’s Review

Save this picture! Serpentine Pavilion 2026 a serpentine, designed by Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo, LANZA atelier. Exterior view. Image © LANZA atelier, Photo Iwan Baan, Courtesy Serpentine

This week, architecture's cultural dimension took center stage through a series of new platforms, institutional developments, and public-facing projects that expand how the discipline is discussed, preserved, and experienced. From the announcement of participants for the inaugural Pan-African Biennale in Nairobi and the unveiling of Concéntrico Festival's urban interventions across Logroño, to the opening of La Biennale di Venezia's new archival headquarters at the Arsenale, architecture emerged as a vehicle for research, exchange, and collective reflection. Alongside these initiatives, projects such as the expansion of Crystal Bridges Museum in Arkansas and the opening of the 2026 Serpentine Pavilion demonstrate how cultural institutions continue to invest in new spaces for gathering and engagement. This week's selection spans Kenya, Spain, Albania, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, and the United States, reflecting the diverse contexts in which cultural institutions, public events, and architectural initiatives continue to evolve.

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New Platforms for Architectural Exchange and Global Discourse

Architecture's expanding network of biennales, festivals, and cultural gatherings took center stage this week, highlighting how contemporary practice is increasingly shaped through dialogue, research, and collective knowledge production. The inaugural Pan-African Biennale announced the participants for its first edition in Nairobi, establishing a continental platform dedicated to African spatial practices under the theme Shifting the Center: From Fragility to Resilience. Meanwhile, Concéntrico Festival 2026 unveiled 24 installations across Logroño, transforming public spaces throughout the city into sites of experimentation focused on identity, urban ecologies, and temporary interventions. In Tirana, the second edition of the Bread & Heart Festival brings together leading international architects, designers, and thinkers to examine Albania's rapid transformation through the lens of Landscapes of Abundance, encouraging new conversations about development, ecology, and collective futures.

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Institutions, Heritage, and the Preservation of Cultural Memory

Questions of preservation, cultural memory, and the stewardship of heritage emerged across several stories this week. In Venice, La Biennale inaugurated a new permanent home for its Historical Archive – International Centre for Research on Contemporary Arts at the Arsenale, relocating one of the world's most significant collections dedicated to contemporary culture into a restored industrial complex. The project consolidates facilities for conservation, cataloguing, research, exhibitions, and public programming, strengthening the role of archival material not only as a record of past events but also as a resource for future scholarship and cultural production. At the same time, concerns over the protection of historic sites intensified in Lebanon, where ongoing military operations have damaged towns, infrastructure, and cultural landmarks throughout the country's south. Among the most significant losses is Beaufort Castle, a medieval fortress included within UNESCO's enhanced protection framework for heritage sites in southern Lebanon. The situation has renewed attention to the vulnerability of cultural heritage during armed conflict and the challenges of safeguarding historic environments amid ongoing geopolitical instability.

Architecture for Culture, Gathering, and Public Life

Several projects announced or completed this week explore how architecture can create spaces for collective experience, learning, and reflection. Safdie Architects completed a major expansion of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas, adding galleries, educational facilities, and public amenities while extending the museum's relationship with its surrounding landscape. In Saudi Arabia, the shortlist for the 2027 AlMusalla Prize revealed four shortlisted studios for a contemporary prayer space that will serve both temporary and permanent settings, examining new interpretations of worship and community gathering. Meanwhile, the 25th Serpentine Pavilion, designed by LANZA atelier, opened in London, reimagining the historic crinkle-crankle wall as a spatial device that encourages movement, encounter, and engagement within the park. Although varied in scale and program, these projects reflect a shared interest in architecture's capacity to support cultural exchange, public participation, and communal experiences.

On the Radar

Refshaleøen Structure Plan by Cobe Moves Forward in Copenhagen

Cobe has been selected to lead the continued development of the Refshaleøen structure plan in Copenhagen, in collaboration with Dorte Mandrup, WSP, RAW Mobility, Metropolitan Metaculture, Aiming Spaces, Culture Works, Havnens Hænder, Marie Stender, EY, and Jenny Grettve Studio. The plan builds on the site's existing industrial character, positioning Refshaleøen's layered conditions, edges, and internal cross-structures as the main drivers of future development. Framed through the principles of "the edge and the cross," the strategy shapes both outward relations to the city and inward spatial organization. It outlines a transformation into a dense, green, and mixed-use district integrating blue-green infrastructure, cultural and everyday urban life, and phased development strategies. The proposal also defines a long-term mobility and climate framework, including metro alignment, street hierarchy, cycling systems, and stormwater management.

Getty Unveils Campus-Wide Modernization Plan to Redesign Arrival Experience in Los Angeles

The Getty has unveiled the first details of a campus-wide modernization of the Getty Center in Los Angeles, focusing on a series of interventions aimed at improving arrival conditions, accessibility, and long-term sustainability. The programme includes upgrades to the Lower Tram station and parking areas, a replacement of the existing tram system, and the renovation of the Welcome Hall at the top of the hill, all designed to integrate with the original campus by Richard Meier. The arrival landscape will be redesigned by OLIN, introducing expanded green areas, new circulation routes, public amenities, and outdoor installations. Gehry Partners designed the Lower Tram and arrival infrastructure, while the new tram system will be manufactured by Doppelmayr, increasing capacity and reducing waiting times for the more than 1.4 million annual visitors. At the summit, the Welcome Hall will be redesigned by WHY Architecture, introducing new visitor services, improved wayfinding, and expanded public spaces. The project is currently underway in phases, with a full temporary closure of the Getty Center scheduled from March 2027 to spring 2028 to complete the works.

K-Studio Reimagines Athens Kallithea FC Stadium as a Civic Sports and Cultural Hub

K-Studio, in collaboration with Athens Kallithea FC and Arup, has unveiled a proposal to transform Grigoris Lamprakis Stadium in Kallithea, Athens, into an open civic hub combining sport, culture, and public life. Rather than replacing the existing structure, the project preserves the stadium's identity while upgrading its infrastructure and expanding its role beyond match days. The design increases capacity from 6,300 to 9,000 seats and introduces a new public park that opens the previously fenced perimeter to the neighbourhood, strengthening its integration into everyday urban life. A new facade structure, referencing Athenian scaffolding systems, accommodates social, retail, and cultural functions including restaurants, exhibition spaces, and event areas. The intervention aims to reposition the stadium as a porous civic landscape, reinforcing its long-standing community role while extending its use into a continuous public space.

This article is part of our new This Week in Architecture series, bringing together featured articles this week and emerging stories shaping the conversation right now. Explore more architecture news, projects, and insights on ArchDaily.