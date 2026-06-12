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Pavilion Reflection of Infinity / Alberto Collet + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students)

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Pavilion Reflection of Infinity / Alberto Collet + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) - Exterior Photography, GardenPavilion Reflection of Infinity / Alberto Collet + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) - Image 3 of 20Pavilion Reflection of Infinity / Alberto Collet + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) - Image 4 of 20Pavilion Reflection of Infinity / Alberto Collet + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) - Image 5 of 20Pavilion Reflection of Infinity / Alberto Collet + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Small Scale
Gyumri, Armenia
  • Category: Small Scale
  • Project Design And Tutor: Alberto Collet
  • Project Team And Participants: Liana Babayan, Har Ghazaryan, Maria Aleksandrova, Eman Hussein Mohamed, Orabi Sushruth, Vandana Gopal, Alex Mcguinness, Stefania Calori, Julia Przado, Alicja Maria Malica, Timur Baiguzin, Çisem Nur Yıldırım
  • Workshop Ngo: MEDS - Meeting of Design Students
  • Collaborators: Razmik Ghazaryan, Architect Vahe Buniatyan, Chip Engineering
  • Sponsor: Profal
  • City: Gyumri
  • Country: Armenia
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Pavilion Reflection of Infinity / Alberto Collet + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Jan von der Heyde

Text description provided by the architects. The reflection of infinity enters a redevelopment of a park in the city of Gyumri in northern Armenia. The orientation of the pavilion is towards the Sev berd, an important nineteenth-century fort, and the events in the history of this place. The pavilion serves as an observation point covered with a mirroring element. This reflection connects the statue of Mother Armenia to another important element, representing in this way the strength, resilience, and protectiveness of the Armenian people. The pavilion could serve as a symbolic reflection of these qualities, emphasizing the idea of a mirrored image of strength and infinite possibilities. The design could incorporate reflective surfaces and a black painted interior to symbolize the connection with the black tuff. The reflection of this element creates a mysterious symbolism capable of regenerating the entrance of this space towards new perspectives. At the same time, the pavilion becomes a dynamic game for the many children who visit this park.

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Cite: "Pavilion Reflection of Infinity / Alberto Collet + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students)" 12 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042187/pavilion-reflection-of-infinity-alberto-collet-plus-meds-meetings-of-design-students> ISSN 0719-8884

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