PREVI Lima and the Politics of Resident Authorship in Social Housing

Save this picture! Lima, Peru. Photo by Meg von Haartman on Unsplash

Architects are accustomed to being credited for buildings long after construction ends. Names remain attached to projects through photographs, publications, and histories, often decades after the original drawings were produced. Buildings, on the other hand, rarely remain faithful to that narrative for long. Families grow, technologies change, businesses emerge, and daily life introduces demands that no plan can fully anticipate. Over time, architecture accumulates modifications, repairs, additions, and improvisations that gradually distance it from its original form.

Few projects confront this question as directly as PREVI Lima. Conceived in the late 1960s as Peru's Experimental Housing Project, PREVI invited an international group of architects to develop housing prototypes capable of accommodating growth over time. The project is often remembered for its ambitious roster of designers, which included figures such as James Stirling, Aldo van Eyck, and Christopher Alexander. More than fifty years later, the neighborhood has become a record of resident decisions, revealing a form of architecture designed to remain unfinished.

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