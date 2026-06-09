Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. PREVI Lima and the Politics of Resident Authorship in Social Housing

PREVI Lima and the Politics of Resident Authorship in Social Housing

Subscriber Access

Save

Architects are accustomed to being credited for buildings long after construction ends. Names remain attached to projects through photographs, publications, and histories, often decades after the original drawings were produced. Buildings, on the other hand, rarely remain faithful to that narrative for long. Families grow, technologies change, businesses emerge, and daily life introduces demands that no plan can fully anticipate. Over time, architecture accumulates modifications, repairs, additions, and improvisations that gradually distance it from its original form.

Few projects confront this question as directly as PREVI Lima. Conceived in the late 1960s as Peru's Experimental Housing Project, PREVI invited an international group of architects to develop housing prototypes capable of accommodating growth over time. The project is often remembered for its ambitious roster of designers, which included figures such as James Stirling, Aldo van Eyck, and Christopher Alexander. More than fifty years later, the neighborhood has become a record of resident decisions, revealing a form of architecture designed to remain unfinished.

PREVI Lima and the Politics of Resident Authorship in Social Housing - Image 2 of 19PREVI Lima and the Politics of Resident Authorship in Social Housing - Image 3 of 19PREVI Lima and the Politics of Resident Authorship in Social Housing - Image 4 of 19PREVI Lima and the Politics of Resident Authorship in Social Housing - Image 5 of 19PREVI Lima and the Politics of Resident Authorship in Social Housing - More Images+ 14

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Ananya Nayak
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ananya Nayak. "PREVI Lima and the Politics of Resident Authorship in Social Housing" 09 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042148/previ-lima-and-the-politics-of-resident-authorship-in-social-housing> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags