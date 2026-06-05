JER café at Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture / NAAW

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Coffee Shop Interiors • Almaty, Kazakhstan Architects: NAAW

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Damir Otegen

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aq Objects , Artek

Lead Architects: Elvira Bakubayeva

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Text description provided by the architects. As part of the transformation of Almaty's former Soviet-era Tselinny cinema into the Tselinny Center of Contemporary Art, led by Asif Khan Studio, NAAW was commissioned to develop the interior concept and design for the JER café located within the building.