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JER café at Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture / NAAW

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JER café at Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture / NAAW - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, GlassJER café at Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture / NAAW - Image 11 of 29JER café at Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture / NAAW - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Countertop, Glass, ChairJER café at Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture / NAAW - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingJER café at Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture / NAAW - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Almaty, Kazakhstan
  • Architects: NAAW
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Damir Otegen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aq Objects, Artek
  • Lead Architects: Elvira Bakubayeva
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JER café at Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture / NAAW - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Damir Otegen

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the transformation of Almaty's former Soviet-era Tselinny cinema into the Tselinny Center of Contemporary Art, led by Asif Khan Studio, NAAW was commissioned to develop the interior concept and design for the JER café located within the building.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsKazakhstan
Cite: "JER café at Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture / NAAW" 05 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042118/jer-cafe-at-tselinny-center-of-contemporary-culture-naaw> ISSN 0719-8884

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