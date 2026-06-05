JER café at Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture / NAAW

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Almaty, Kazakhstan
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Architects: NAAW
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Damir Otegen
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Manufacturers: Aq Objects, Artek
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Lead Architects: Elvira Bakubayeva
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- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Lead Team: Aisulu Uali
- Design Team: Victoria Akram
- Technical Team: Akmaral Mendygarina, Daniyar Almagambetov
- City: Almaty
- Country: Kazakhstan
Text description provided by the architects. As part of the transformation of Almaty's former Soviet-era Tselinny cinema into the Tselinny Center of Contemporary Art, led by Asif Khan Studio, NAAW was commissioned to develop the interior concept and design for the JER café located within the building.