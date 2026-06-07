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Neckarbogen Neighborhood Parking Garage / Wittfoht Architekten

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Neckarbogen Neighborhood Parking Garage / Wittfoht Architekten - Exterior Photography, GlassNeckarbogen Neighborhood Parking Garage / Wittfoht Architekten - Image 3 of 18Neckarbogen Neighborhood Parking Garage / Wittfoht Architekten - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Steel, BeamNeckarbogen Neighborhood Parking Garage / Wittfoht Architekten - Image 5 of 18Neckarbogen Neighborhood Parking Garage / Wittfoht Architekten - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Infrastructure, Parking
Heilbronn, Germany
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Neckarbogen Neighborhood Parking Garage / Wittfoht Architekten - Exterior Photography, Glass

Text description provided by the architects. The Neckarbogen neighborhood parking garage is Heilbronn's most modern and forward-thinking parking facility. This new multifunctional building combines parking spaces, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, car-sharing services, local energy generation, and other neighborhood services, all under one roof. A mobility station, which can be used independently of car traffic, is located in a highly visible corner spot.

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Wittfoht Architekten
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Cite: "Neckarbogen Neighborhood Parking Garage / Wittfoht Architekten" 07 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042085/neckarbogen-neighborhood-parking-garage-wittfoht-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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