Neckarbogen Neighborhood Parking Garage / Wittfoht Architekten

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Text description provided by the architects. The Neckarbogen neighborhood parking garage is Heilbronn's most modern and forward-thinking parking facility. This new multifunctional building combines parking spaces, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, car-sharing services, local energy generation, and other neighborhood services, all under one roof. A mobility station, which can be used independently of car traffic, is located in a highly visible corner spot.