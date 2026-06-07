Neckarbogen Neighborhood Parking Garage / Wittfoht Architekten

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Heilbronn, Germany
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Architects: Wittfoht Architekten
- Area: 2806 m²
- Year: 2024
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Manufacturers: Helix
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Lead Architects: Jens Wittfoht, Leonardo Sartori
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- Category: Infrastructure, Parking
- City: Heilbronn
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The Neckarbogen neighborhood parking garage is Heilbronn's most modern and forward-thinking parking facility. This new multifunctional building combines parking spaces, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, car-sharing services, local energy generation, and other neighborhood services, all under one roof. A mobility station, which can be used independently of car traffic, is located in a highly visible corner spot.