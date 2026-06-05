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  5. Renovation of “Homestead Land” in Shenzhen Shajing / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS

Renovation of “Homestead Land” in Shenzhen Shajing / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS

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Renovation of “Homestead Land” in Shenzhen Shajing / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardRenovation of “Homestead Land” in Shenzhen Shajing / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardRenovation of “Homestead Land” in Shenzhen Shajing / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS - Exterior PhotographyRenovation of “Homestead Land” in Shenzhen Shajing / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, WoodRenovation of “Homestead Land” in Shenzhen Shajing / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: MOZHAO ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chao Zhang
  • Lead Architects: Guansheng Zeng
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Renovation of “Homestead Land” in Shenzhen Shajing / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. History of Shenzhen's Homestead Land Development. Since the reform and opening up, Shenzhen has entered a phase of rapid urbanization, requiring a large amount of land for urban construction. To this end, the government implemented "land acquisition" within the Special Economic Zone in 1992, and completed "land transfer" in Bao'an and Longgang districts outside the Special Economic Zone in 2004, achieving full nationalization of land. At the same time, all farmers in Shenzhen were converted to non-agricultural urban residents, and the original rural collective economic organizations were restructured into shareholding cooperative companies. After 2004, Shenzhen no longer had any rural collective land, and therefore, the concept of "homestead land" no longer existed in name.

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Cite: "Renovation of “Homestead Land” in Shenzhen Shajing / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS" 05 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042069/renovation-of-homestead-land-in-shenzhen-shajing-mozhao-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Chao Zhang

深圳沙井“宅基地”改造 / 墨照建筑设计事务所

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