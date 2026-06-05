Renovation of “Homestead Land” in Shenzhen Shajing / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Chunjian Chen, Bai Lin, Wenguo Luo, Yilin Fu, Zhifeng Li

Structural Consultant: Shenzhen Moge Design Consulting Co., LTD

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. History of Shenzhen's Homestead Land Development. Since the reform and opening up, Shenzhen has entered a phase of rapid urbanization, requiring a large amount of land for urban construction. To this end, the government implemented "land acquisition" within the Special Economic Zone in 1992, and completed "land transfer" in Bao'an and Longgang districts outside the Special Economic Zone in 2004, achieving full nationalization of land. At the same time, all farmers in Shenzhen were converted to non-agricultural urban residents, and the original rural collective economic organizations were restructured into shareholding cooperative companies. After 2004, Shenzhen no longer had any rural collective land, and therefore, the concept of "homestead land" no longer existed in name.