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Animal Care: 8 Veterinary Hospitals Redefining Architecture for Health and Emotion

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  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

In 2025, the global animal health market was valued at approximately $70 billion, and projections suggest it could double by 2033. Behind this figure, however, lies a quieter transformation of the built environment, exemplified by the veterinary hospital. A building type that for decades occupied the back rooms of improvised clinics and pet shops is increasingly developing its own architectural language and identity. It is the spatial consolidation of a bond that has endured for more than 15,000 years.

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This relationship between humans and animals runs throughout human history and is intertwined with some of our most significant evolutionary developments, including language and toolmaking. In many ways, domestication was an early lesson in coexistence.

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Camilla Ghisleni
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Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Animal Care: 8 Veterinary Hospitals Redefining Architecture for Health and Emotion" [Cuidado Animal: 8 Hospitais Veterinários ao Redor do Mundo] 11 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042017/animal-care-8-veterinary-hospitals-redefining-architecture-for-health-and-emotion> ISSN 0719-8884

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