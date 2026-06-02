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Primary School Franklin / LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA

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Primary School Franklin / LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA - Image 2 of 14Primary School Franklin / LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA - Image 3 of 14Primary School Franklin / LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA - Image 4 of 14Primary School Franklin / LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA - Image 5 of 14Primary School Franklin / LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Mannheim, Germany
  • Lead Team: Benjamin Berbig
  • Design Team: Jennifer Martin, Nicole Epple, Johannes Schreiner
  • Office Lead Architects: Marc Oei, Katja Pütter, Klaus Hildenbrand, Heiko Müller
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mayer-Vorfelder und Dinkelacker
  • Landscape Architecture: Helmut Hornstein
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bayer Bauphysik Ingenieurgesellschaft
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Team für Technik
  • City: Mannheim
  • Country: Germany
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Primary School Franklin / LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA - Image 2 of 14
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. The new primary school was built using a hybrid timber construction method with a high degree of prefabrication. Thanks to its space-saving design, an existing building could continue to be used. The competition brief had called for the school to be built first and then, once an existing building was demolished, a new sports hall would be built in its place. The chosen solution allowed both new buildings to be built at the same time without encroaching on the existing school wing, which, in fact, continues to be used.

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Cite: "Primary School Franklin / LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA" 02 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041997/primary-school-franklin-lro-gmbh-and-co-kg-freie-architekten-bda> ISSN 0719-8884

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