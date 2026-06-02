Primary School Franklin / LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA

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Category: Educational Architecture, Schools

Lead Team: Benjamin Berbig

Design Team: Jennifer Martin, Nicole Epple, Johannes Schreiner

Office Lead Architects: Marc Oei, Katja Pütter, Klaus Hildenbrand, Heiko Müller

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mayer-Vorfelder und Dinkelacker

Landscape Architecture: Helmut Hornstein

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bayer Bauphysik Ingenieurgesellschaft

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Team für Technik

City: Mannheim

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. The new primary school was built using a hybrid timber construction method with a high degree of prefabrication. Thanks to its space-saving design, an existing building could continue to be used. The competition brief had called for the school to be built first and then, once an existing building was demolished, a new sports hall would be built in its place. The chosen solution allowed both new buildings to be built at the same time without encroaching on the existing school wing, which, in fact, continues to be used.