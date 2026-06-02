Rue de l'Eglise - Office Building Transformation / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + COVE Architectes

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Category: Offices

Lead Team: Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme, Cove Architectes

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: artelia

Engineering & Consulting > Other: RFR

City: Neuilly-sur-Seine

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. Completed in December 2025, the "Rue de l'Église" project redevelops a 1970s office building in Neuilly-sur-Seine to meet 21st-century standards of well-being, working comfort, and urban integration. Rather than demolishing and rebuilding, the architects chose a more resilient path: transforming and densifying the existing structure through a simultaneous intervention on its three dimensions — the façade, the ground, and the roof.