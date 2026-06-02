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  5. Rue de l'Eglise - Office Building Transformation / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + COVE Architectes

Rue de l'Eglise - Office Building Transformation / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + COVE Architectes

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Rue de l'Eglise - Office Building Transformation / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + COVE Architectes - Image 2 of 14Rue de l'Eglise - Office Building Transformation / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + COVE Architectes - Interior Photography, BalconyRue de l'Eglise - Office Building Transformation / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + COVE Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassRue de l'Eglise - Office Building Transformation / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + COVE Architectes - Exterior Photography, WindowsRue de l'Eglise - Office Building Transformation / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + COVE Architectes - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
  • Category: Offices
  • Lead Team: Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme, Cove Architectes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: artelia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: RFR
  • City: Neuilly-sur-Seine
  • Country: France
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Rue de l'Eglise - Office Building Transformation / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + COVE Architectes - Image 2 of 14
© Charles Bouchaib

Text description provided by the architects. Completed in December 2025, the "Rue de l'Église" project redevelops a 1970s office building in Neuilly-sur-Seine to meet 21st-century standards of well-being, working comfort, and urban integration. Rather than demolishing and rebuilding, the architects chose a more resilient path: transforming and densifying the existing structure through a simultaneous intervention on its three dimensions — the façade, the ground, and the roof.

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Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme
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Cite: "Rue de l'Eglise - Office Building Transformation / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + COVE Architectes" 02 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041965/rue-de-leglise-office-building-transformation-vincent-lavergne-architecture-urbanisme-plus-cove-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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