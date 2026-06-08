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  5. Rosa Jamaica Beach Club / Gris | Estudio de Diseño + Arquitectura

Rosa Jamaica Beach Club / Gris | Estudio de Diseño + Arquitectura

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Rosa Jamaica Beach Club / Gris | Estudio de Diseño + Arquitectura - Image 2 of 42Rosa Jamaica Beach Club / Gris | Estudio de Diseño + Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairRosa Jamaica Beach Club / Gris | Estudio de Diseño + Arquitectura - Image 4 of 42Rosa Jamaica Beach Club / Gris | Estudio de Diseño + Arquitectura - Image 5 of 42Rosa Jamaica Beach Club / Gris | Estudio de Diseño + Arquitectura - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Hotels
El Paredon, Guatemala
  • Category: Hotels
  • General Contractor: Ecosys Guatemala
  • City: El Paredon
  • Country: Guatemala
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Rosa Jamaica Beach Club / Gris | Estudio de Diseño + Arquitectura - Image 2 of 42
© Denise Lipman

Context and Challenge - El Paredón Buena Vista sits on one of Guatemala's most sensitive stretches of coastline. The client wanted a functional beach club—restaurant, kitchen, bar, event spaces—but not at the expense of what made the location worth developing in the first place. That's a tension most hospitality projects never resolve.

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Gris | Estudio de Diseño + Arquitectura
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsGuatemala
Cite: "Rosa Jamaica Beach Club / Gris | Estudio de Diseño + Arquitectura" 08 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041890/rosa-jamaica-beach-club-gris-estudio-de-diseno-plus-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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