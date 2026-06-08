Rosa Jamaica Beach Club / Gris | Estudio de Diseño + Arquitectura

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Architects: Gris | Estudio de Diseño + Arquitectura
- Area: 1750 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Denise Lipman
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Lead Architect: Diego García-Salas
Context and Challenge - El Paredón Buena Vista sits on one of Guatemala's most sensitive stretches of coastline. The client wanted a functional beach club—restaurant, kitchen, bar, event spaces—but not at the expense of what made the location worth developing in the first place. That's a tension most hospitality projects never resolve.