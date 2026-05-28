Black Thought Pavilion / Alberto Collet + Çisem Nur Yldirim + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students)

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Category: Installations & Structures, Pavilion

Design Team And Tutors: Çisem Nur Yldirim, Alberto Collet

Engineer: Ahmed Othman

Material Specialist: Kieran Donnellan

Project Participants And Team: Leire Varo Marina, Ozana Konkoli, Vivek Bassi, Vesa Morina, Katarina Djonović, Viktor Marković, Alex Hövel, Aurena Syla, Matej Maslovar, Emilie El Roustom, Mineh Nazarian, Harutyun Ghazaryan, Valesa Zeqiri, Vrushali Mehta

Workshop Ngo: MEDS - Meeting of Design Students, MEETING OF DESIGN STUDENTS HRVATSKA

City: Rijeka

Country: Croatia

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Text description provided by the architects. The concept for the construction of a pavilion, Black Thought in Rijeka, Croatia, utilizing the traditional Japanese technique of Yakisugi, offers a powerful opportunity to create a distinctive, sustainable, and culturally resonant structure.