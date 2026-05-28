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  5. Black Thought Pavilion / Alberto Collet + Çisem Nur Yldirim + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students)

Black Thought Pavilion / Alberto Collet + Çisem Nur Yldirim + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students)

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Black Thought Pavilion / Alberto Collet + Çisem Nur Yldirim + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) - Image 2 of 36Black Thought Pavilion / Alberto Collet + Çisem Nur Yldirim + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) - Image 3 of 36Black Thought Pavilion / Alberto Collet + Çisem Nur Yldirim + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteBlack Thought Pavilion / Alberto Collet + Çisem Nur Yldirim + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) - Image 5 of 36Black Thought Pavilion / Alberto Collet + Çisem Nur Yldirim + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Pavilion
Rijeka, Croatia
  • Design Team And Tutors: Çisem Nur Yldirim, Alberto Collet
  • Engineer: Ahmed Othman
  • Material Specialist: Kieran Donnellan
  • Project Participants And Team: Leire Varo Marina, Ozana Konkoli, Vivek Bassi, Vesa Morina, Katarina Djonović, Viktor Marković, Alex Hövel, Aurena Syla, Matej Maslovar, Emilie El Roustom, Mineh Nazarian, Harutyun Ghazaryan, Valesa Zeqiri, Vrushali Mehta
  • Workshop Ngo: MEDS - Meeting of Design Students, MEETING OF DESIGN STUDENTS HRVATSKA
  • City: Rijeka
  • Country: Croatia
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Black Thought Pavilion / Alberto Collet + Çisem Nur Yldirim + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) - Image 2 of 36
© Jan Von Der Heyde

Text description provided by the architects. The concept for the construction of a pavilion, Black Thought in Rijeka, Croatia, utilizing the traditional Japanese technique of Yakisugi, offers a powerful opportunity to create a distinctive, sustainable, and culturally resonant structure.

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MEDS (Meetings of Design Students)
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Alberto Collet
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Çisem Nur Yldirim
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionCroatia

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionCroatia
Cite: "Black Thought Pavilion / Alberto Collet + Çisem Nur Yldirim + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students)" 28 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041803/black-thought-pavilion-meds-meetings-of-design-students-plus-cisem-nur-yldirim-plus-alberto-collet> ISSN 0719-8884

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