Black Thought Pavilion / Alberto Collet + Çisem Nur Yldirim + MEDS (Meetings of Design Students)

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Rijeka, Croatia
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Architects: Alberto Collet, Çisem Nur Yldirim
Designers: MEDS (Meetings of Design Students)
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Photographs:Jan Von Der Heyde, Tea Stipanović
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- Category: Installations & Structures, Pavilion
- Design Team And Tutors: Çisem Nur Yldirim, Alberto Collet
- Engineer: Ahmed Othman
- Material Specialist: Kieran Donnellan
- Project Participants And Team: Leire Varo Marina, Ozana Konkoli, Vivek Bassi, Vesa Morina, Katarina Djonović, Viktor Marković, Alex Hövel, Aurena Syla, Matej Maslovar, Emilie El Roustom, Mineh Nazarian, Harutyun Ghazaryan, Valesa Zeqiri, Vrushali Mehta
- Workshop Ngo: MEDS - Meeting of Design Students, MEETING OF DESIGN STUDENTS HRVATSKA
- City: Rijeka
- Country: Croatia
Text description provided by the architects. The concept for the construction of a pavilion, Black Thought in Rijeka, Croatia, utilizing the traditional Japanese technique of Yakisugi, offers a powerful opportunity to create a distinctive, sustainable, and culturally resonant structure.