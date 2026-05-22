Street Artist JR Installs an Inflatable Cave on Paris' Pont Neuf in Tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude

Save this picture! La Caverne du Pont Neuf. Paris, 2026. Image © Eléa Jeanne Schmitter / Atelier JR

On May 21st, a realistic cave took shape on Paris' Pont Neuf, the oldest standing bridge across the Seine. The inflatable artwork was designed and built by French photographer and street artist JR, along with an extensive multidisciplinary team. La Caverne du Pont Neuf was conceived in honor of Christo and Jeanne-Claude's 1985 work The Pont Neuf Wrapped, an environmental artwork in which the artists wrapped the historic bridge in sandstone-colored fabric for two weeks. The structure creates a trompe-l'œil effect that mimics a textured rock formation through photographic printing in tones of white, black, and gray. The shape of the exterior already gives the public the optical illusion of the artwork, while paving the way for the final stage of the interior design.

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The 120-meter-long, up-to-18-meter-high structure is meant to offer passersby an immersive experience engaging the senses of sight, atmosphere, and sound. The temporary artwork will open on June 6, 2026, accessible free of charge, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, until June 28th. Walkers and cyclists can already view the structure from multiple points across the city: the quais, neighboring bridges, the famous bateaux-mouches traversing the river, all riverboat services, and the banks of the Seine.

The cave is formed with 80 canvas arches filled with air, with the giant canvas loaded from the Seine to the bridge and unfurled from night to day. According to Le Monde, a total of 800 people collaborated to design and build the massive structure, which was previously tested at full scale in a hangar at Orly Airport. The interior design's remaining stage will also incorporate a sound environment, for which the artist is collaborating with Thomas Bangalter, a former member of Daft Punk. The artwork received no public funding; it was financed through private sponsorship and the sale of JR's works.

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Other recent news from Paris includes the selection of Selldorf Architects, STUDIOS Architecture, and BASE Paysagiste to renovate the Louvre Museum; a campaign to prevent the partial demolition of Saint-Denis' Îlot 8 Housing Complex, designed by Renée Gailhoustet; and the renovation of Bernard Tschumi's Parc de la Villette to open a new urban farm and rewilded landscapes. Earlier this year, RSHP won a competition to redevelop the Rives-Défense site in La Défense, and Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Brunet Saunier & Associés secured a permit for a new urban forest hospital in Greater Paris.