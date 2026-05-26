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  5. Municipal Environmental School 15 October Mayor Firmino Filho / Rômulo Marques-Carvalho + Ana Lucia Ribeiro Camillo da Silveira

Municipal Environmental School 15 October Mayor Firmino Filho / Rômulo Marques-Carvalho + Ana Lucia Ribeiro Camillo da Silveira

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Municipal Environmental School 15 October Mayor Firmino Filho / Rômulo Marques-Carvalho + Ana Lucia Ribeiro Camillo da Silveira - Image 2 of 37Municipal Environmental School 15 October Mayor Firmino Filho / Rômulo Marques-Carvalho + Ana Lucia Ribeiro Camillo da Silveira - Image 3 of 37Municipal Environmental School 15 October Mayor Firmino Filho / Rômulo Marques-Carvalho + Ana Lucia Ribeiro Camillo da Silveira - Image 4 of 37Municipal Environmental School 15 October Mayor Firmino Filho / Rômulo Marques-Carvalho + Ana Lucia Ribeiro Camillo da Silveira - Exterior PhotographyMunicipal Environmental School 15 October Mayor Firmino Filho / Rômulo Marques-Carvalho + Ana Lucia Ribeiro Camillo da Silveira - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Educational Architecture, Schools
Teresina, Brazil
  • Coordination: Rômulo Marques-Carvalho, Ana Lucia Ribeiro Camillo da Silveira
  • Project Team: Júlio Floro, Francisco das Chagas Ramos Silva Júnior
  • Technical Team: Ítamo Miguel Batista de Araújo, Maria Eugênia Melo Portela, Kassio Rodrigues Barros da Silva Soares
  • City: Teresina
  • Country: Brazil
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Municipal Environmental School 15 October Mayor Firmino Filho / Rômulo Marques-Carvalho + Ana Lucia Ribeiro Camillo da Silveira - Exterior Photography
© Lucas Ferreira

Text description provided by the architects. The Municipal Environmental School 15 de Outubro Mayor Firmino Filho, established in the Northern Zone of Teresina (PI), is integrated into the João Mendes Olímpio de Melo City Park and serves as an educational facility closely linked to the territory. Developed in partnership between the Federal University of Piauí and the Municipal Government, it was designed to accommodate 1,000 students in a full-time program, incorporating principles of environmental education, climate comfort, and integration with the landscape from its inception. More than just a school building, it proposes a spatial experience where architecture, nature, and collective use continuously interact, enhancing urban space and strengthening the relationship between public infrastructure and the environment.

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Rômulo Marques-Carvalho
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Ana Lucia Ribeiro Camillo da Silveira
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Cite: "Municipal Environmental School 15 October Mayor Firmino Filho / Rômulo Marques-Carvalho + Ana Lucia Ribeiro Camillo da Silveira" [Escola Municipal Ambiental 15 de Outubro Prefeito Firmino Filho / Rômulo Marques-Carvalho + Ana Lucia Ribeiro Camillo da Silveira] 26 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041689/municipal-environmental-school-15-october-mayor-firmino-filho-romulo-marques-carvalho-plus-ana-lucia-ribeiro-camillo-da-silveira> ISSN 0719-8884

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