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Casa Chamego / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados

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Casa Chamego / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Wood, Garden, BeamCasa Chamego / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, SinkCasa Chamego / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Interior PhotographyCasa Chamego / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, WoodCasa Chamego / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Caruaru, Brazil
  • Project Team: Renildy Gama, Renata Brito, Andressa Collin, Mariana Lopes, Sérgio Amaral, Arthur Holanda
  • General Construction: Locomotiva | Construtora Design
  • City: Caruaru
  • Country: Brazil
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Casa Chamego / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography
© Walter Dias

Text description provided by the architects. First and foremost, this project embodies Contemporary Brazilian and Northeastern Architecture. Armando de Holanda’s Guide to Building in the Northeast serves as a living manual to guide our practice—an invitation to “build doors that open” and to make architecture a pleasant place in the sunny tropics.

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Cite: "Casa Chamego / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados" [Casa Chamego / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados] 20 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041685/casa-chamego-pablo-patriota-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

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