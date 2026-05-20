Casa Chamego / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Renildy Gama, Renata Brito, Andressa Collin, Mariana Lopes, Sérgio Amaral, Arthur Holanda

General Construction: Locomotiva | Construtora Design

City: Caruaru

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. First and foremost, this project embodies Contemporary Brazilian and Northeastern Architecture. Armando de Holanda’s Guide to Building in the Northeast serves as a living manual to guide our practice—an invitation to “build doors that open” and to make architecture a pleasant place in the sunny tropics.