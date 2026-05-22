Spaziu Davia Franceschini - Open-Air Theater and Cultural Center / A FABRiCA architettura + CGZ Architecture

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Category: Landscape Architecture, Theater, Cultural Center

Lead Team: A FABRiCA architettura

Associate Architects: CGZ

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: DOMENE

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: INGENIA

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: EKIUM

Landscape Architecture: STD Paysage

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Atelier Rouch

City: Corbara

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. An inhabited terrace facing the great Balagne landscape - In Corbara, facing the Church of the Annunciation and the landscape of Balagne, the project chooses effacement rather than assertion. On this sensitive site, marked by the old village, the topography, and the symbolic presence of the church, the aim was not to add an architectural object, but to extend the ground, reveal the slope, and create continuity.