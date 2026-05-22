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Spaziu Davia Franceschini - Open-Air Theater and Cultural Center / A FABRiCA architettura + CGZ Architecture

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Spaziu Davia Franceschini - Open-Air Theater and Cultural Center / A FABRiCA architettura + CGZ Architecture - Image 2 of 17Spaziu Davia Franceschini - Open-Air Theater and Cultural Center / A FABRiCA architettura + CGZ Architecture - Image 3 of 17Spaziu Davia Franceschini - Open-Air Theater and Cultural Center / A FABRiCA architettura + CGZ Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteSpaziu Davia Franceschini - Open-Air Theater and Cultural Center / A FABRiCA architettura + CGZ Architecture - Image 5 of 17Spaziu Davia Franceschini - Open-Air Theater and Cultural Center / A FABRiCA architettura + CGZ Architecture - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Landscape Architecture, Theater, Cultural Center
Corbara, France
  • Lead Team: A FABRiCA architettura
  • Associate Architects: CGZ
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: DOMENE
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: INGENIA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: EKIUM
  • Landscape Architecture: STD Paysage
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Atelier Rouch
  • City: Corbara
  • Country: France
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Spaziu Davia Franceschini - Open-Air Theater and Cultural Center / A FABRiCA architettura + CGZ Architecture - Image 2 of 17
© Antoine Mangiavacca

Text description provided by the architects. An inhabited terrace facing the great Balagne landscape - In Corbara, facing the Church of the Annunciation and the landscape of Balagne, the project chooses effacement rather than assertion. On this sensitive site, marked by the old village, the topography, and the symbolic presence of the church, the aim was not to add an architectural object, but to extend the ground, reveal the slope, and create continuity.

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A FABRiCA architettura
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CGZ Architecture
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancetheaterCultural CenterFrance

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StoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancetheaterCultural CenterFrance
Cite: "Spaziu Davia Franceschini - Open-Air Theater and Cultural Center / A FABRiCA architettura + CGZ Architecture" 22 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041662/spaziu-davia-franceschini-a-fabrica-architettura-plus-cgz-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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