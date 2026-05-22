Spaziu Davia Franceschini - Open-Air Theater and Cultural Center / A FABRiCA architettura + CGZ Architecture

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Corbara, France
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Architects: A FABRiCA architettura, CGZ Architecture
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Antoine Mangiavacca
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- Category: Landscape Architecture, Theater, Cultural Center
- Lead Team: A FABRiCA architettura
- Associate Architects: CGZ
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: DOMENE
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: INGENIA
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: EKIUM
- Landscape Architecture: STD Paysage
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Atelier Rouch
- City: Corbara
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. An inhabited terrace facing the great Balagne landscape - In Corbara, facing the Church of the Annunciation and the landscape of Balagne, the project chooses effacement rather than assertion. On this sensitive site, marked by the old village, the topography, and the symbolic presence of the church, the aim was not to add an architectural object, but to extend the ground, reveal the slope, and create continuity.