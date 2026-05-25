Ute-Strittmatter-Strasse — Collective Living in Freiham / 03 Arch. + ENEFF Architekten + Illiz Architektur + Westner Schührer Zöhrer

+ 14

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Freiham district is not only Munich's newest urban expansion but also currently the largest new development area in Europe. In the long term, around 25,000 people are expected to live here on an area of 350 hectares. Because the land remains in the city's possession, it was able to grant the plots in sections to municipal developers, cooperatives, and building associations under hereditary building rights.