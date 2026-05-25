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  5. Ute-Strittmatter-Strasse — Collective Living in Freiham / 03 Arch. + ENEFF Architekten + Illiz Architektur + Westner Schührer Zöhrer

Ute-Strittmatter-Strasse — Collective Living in Freiham / 03 Arch. + ENEFF Architekten + Illiz Architektur + Westner Schührer Zöhrer

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Ute-Strittmatter-Strasse — Collective Living in Freiham / 03 Arch. + ENEFF Architekten + Illiz Architektur + Westner Schührer Zöhrer - Exterior PhotographyUte-Strittmatter-Strasse — Collective Living in Freiham / 03 Arch. + ENEFF Architekten + Illiz Architektur + Westner Schührer Zöhrer - Exterior Photography, BalconyUte-Strittmatter-Strasse — Collective Living in Freiham / 03 Arch. + ENEFF Architekten + Illiz Architektur + Westner Schührer Zöhrer - Image 4 of 19Ute-Strittmatter-Strasse — Collective Living in Freiham / 03 Arch. + ENEFF Architekten + Illiz Architektur + Westner Schührer Zöhrer - Exterior Photography, BalconyUte-Strittmatter-Strasse — Collective Living in Freiham / 03 Arch. + ENEFF Architekten + Illiz Architektur + Westner Schührer Zöhrer - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
München, Germany
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Ute-Strittmatter-Strasse — Collective Living in Freiham / 03 Arch. + ENEFF Architekten + Illiz Architektur + Westner Schührer Zöhrer - Exterior Photography
© Pk.Odessa, Sebastian Schels, Markus Lanz

Text description provided by the architects. The Freiham district is not only Munich's newest urban expansion but also currently the largest new development area in Europe. In the long term, around 25,000 people are expected to live here on an area of 350 hectares. Because the land remains in the city's possession, it was able to grant the plots in sections to municipal developers, cooperatives, and building associations under hereditary building rights.

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Illiz Architektur
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03 Arch.
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ENEFF Architekten
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Westner Schührer Zöhrer
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Cite: "Ute-Strittmatter-Strasse — Collective Living in Freiham / 03 Arch. + ENEFF Architekten + Illiz Architektur + Westner Schührer Zöhrer" 25 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041660/ute-strittmatter-strasse-collective-living-in-freiham-03-arch-plus-eneff-architekten-plus-illiz-architektur-plus-westner-schuhrer-zohrer> ISSN 0719-8884

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