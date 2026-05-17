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Altza Municipal Sports Center / Tabuenca & Leache + Chocarro & Herranz

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Altza Municipal Sports Center / Tabuenca & Leache + Chocarro & Herranz - Interior PhotographyAltza Municipal Sports Center / Tabuenca & Leache + Chocarro & Herranz - Exterior PhotographyAltza Municipal Sports Center / Tabuenca & Leache + Chocarro & Herranz - Exterior PhotographyAltza Municipal Sports Center / Tabuenca & Leache + Chocarro & Herranz - Exterior Photography, ConcreteAltza Municipal Sports Center / Tabuenca & Leache + Chocarro & Herranz - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Sports Field
Donostia / San Sebastián, Spain
  • Category: Sports Field
  • Project Drafting: Fernando Tabuenca, Jesús Leache, Javier Chocarro, Alfonso Herranz
  • Construction Management: Alfonso Vázquez, Imanol Iturria, Susana Martínez
  • Technical Support: Chocarro&Herranz + Tabuenca&Leache
  • Collaborators: Raúl Escrivá, Naven Ingeniería, Andoni Gallart, Valeria Jaros, Ismael Sainz
  • Construction Company: UTE Acciona-Altuna y Uría
  • Developer: Ayuntamiento de Donostia-San Sebastián
  • City: Donostia / San Sebastián
  • Country: Spain
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Altza Municipal Sports Center / Tabuenca & Leache + Chocarro & Herranz - Exterior Photography
© Rubén P. Bescós

Text description provided by the architects. The project occupies the site of a previous sports complex with a similar program, which was demolished due to structural issues. Retaining walls and part of the foundation from the old structure have been reused. The sports court, which was previously at the same level as the indoor swimming pools, is now placed above them to free up a west-facing access plaza, which includes new outdoor courts and a small fronton. To the south, a new solarium with an outdoor swimming pool, children's water play areas, and two small auxiliary pavilions for changing rooms and storage are created.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingsports fieldSpain
Cite: "Altza Municipal Sports Center / Tabuenca & Leache + Chocarro & Herranz" [Polideportivo Municipal de Altza / Tabuenca & Leache + Chocarro & Herranz] 17 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041485/altza-municipal-sports-center-tabuenca-and-leache-plus-chocarro-and-herranz> ISSN 0719-8884

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