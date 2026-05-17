Altza Municipal Sports Center / Tabuenca & Leache + Chocarro & Herranz

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Category: Sports Field

Project Drafting: Fernando Tabuenca, Jesús Leache, Javier Chocarro, Alfonso Herranz

Construction Management: Alfonso Vázquez, Imanol Iturria, Susana Martínez

Technical Support: Chocarro&Herranz + Tabuenca&Leache

Collaborators: Raúl Escrivá, Naven Ingeniería, Andoni Gallart, Valeria Jaros, Ismael Sainz

Construction Company: UTE Acciona-Altuna y Uría

Developer: Ayuntamiento de Donostia-San Sebastián

City: Donostia / San Sebastián

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. The project occupies the site of a previous sports complex with a similar program, which was demolished due to structural issues. Retaining walls and part of the foundation from the old structure have been reused. The sports court, which was previously at the same level as the indoor swimming pools, is now placed above them to free up a west-facing access plaza, which includes new outdoor courts and a small fronton. To the south, a new solarium with an outdoor swimming pool, children's water play areas, and two small auxiliary pavilions for changing rooms and storage are created.