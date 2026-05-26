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El Mayab Sports and Cultural Center / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

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El Mayab Sports and Cultural Center / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Image 2 of 11El Mayab Sports and Cultural Center / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Exterior PhotographyEl Mayab Sports and Cultural Center / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Image 4 of 11El Mayab Sports and Cultural Center / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Interior PhotographyEl Mayab Sports and Cultural Center / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Recreation & Training
Ciudad de México, Mexico
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El Mayab Sports and Cultural Center / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Image 2 of 11
© Bryan Arellano

Context - The El Mayab Sports and Cultural Center emerges as part of the Urban Improvement Program (PMU), promoted by the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development, whose objective has been to intervene in territories with high social vulnerability through specific public infrastructure actions.

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Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor
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Cite: "El Mayab Sports and Cultural Center / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor" [Centro Deportivo y Cultural El Mayab / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor] 26 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041484/el-mayab-sports-and-cultural-center-taller-de-arquitectura-miguel-montor> ISSN 0719-8884

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