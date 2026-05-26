El Mayab Sports and Cultural Center / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

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Ciudad de México, Mexico
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Architects: Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor
- Area: 12500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Bryan Arellano
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Lead Architect: Miguel Montor
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- Category: Recreation & Training
- Collaborators: Pilar Rico, Diego Portilla
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Context - The El Mayab Sports and Cultural Center emerges as part of the Urban Improvement Program (PMU), promoted by the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development, whose objective has been to intervene in territories with high social vulnerability through specific public infrastructure actions.