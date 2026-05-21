House by the Sea / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados

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Architects: Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados
- Area: 320 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Mariano Imperial
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Lead Architects: Jorgelina Tortorici, Nicolás Lanza
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Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a corner lot within the pine landscape of Pinamar, this vacation home is conceived as a device for enjoying leisure time. The house seeks to create a beach atmosphere—relaxed, bright, and permeable—where daily life expands outdoors and the landscape is constantly integrated.