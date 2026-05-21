House by the Sea / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Magalí Gigena, Sofía Vivacqua

Technical Team: Matías Gallardo

Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Caludio Iannece

Landscape Architecture: Ceci Grant

General Construction: Luciano Canissa

City: Pinamar

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a corner lot within the pine landscape of Pinamar, this vacation home is conceived as a device for enjoying leisure time. The house seeks to create a beach atmosphere—relaxed, bright, and permeable—where daily life expands outdoors and the landscape is constantly integrated.