Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House by the Sea / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados

House by the Sea / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados

Save

House by the Sea / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados - Interior PhotographyHouse by the Sea / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados - Exterior PhotographyHouse by the Sea / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados - Exterior PhotographyHouse by the Sea / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados - Image 4 of 35House by the Sea / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Pinamar, Argentina
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Magalí Gigena, Sofía Vivacqua
  • Technical Team: Matías Gallardo
  • Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Caludio Iannece
  • Landscape Architecture: Ceci Grant
  • General Construction: Luciano Canissa
  • City: Pinamar
  • Country: Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House by the Sea / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados - Exterior Photography
© Mariano Imperial

Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a corner lot within the pine landscape of Pinamar, this vacation home is conceived as a device for enjoying leisure time. The house seeks to create a beach atmosphere—relaxed, bright, and permeable—where daily life expands outdoors and the landscape is constantly integrated.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House by the Sea / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados" [Casa de Mar / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados] 21 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041482/house-by-the-sea-jorgelina-tortorici-and-asociados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags