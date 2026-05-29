Quiané Center for Culture and Ecology – Phase 2 / Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas de Múnich + Frente por la Defensa de la Tierra + Comunidad de Santa Catarina Quiané + CAMPO + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura

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Context and Process - Following the first phase of the Center for Culture and Ecology, and amid the struggle for communal land tenure, the community of Santa Catarina Quiané initiated a second phase of the project. Thus, the Front for the Defense of the Land, the Ejidal, Communal, and Municipal entities of Quiané, and CAMPO invited the University of Applied Sciences Munich once again to contribute through its 1:1 academic workshop, with atarraya as guest instructors.