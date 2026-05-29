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  5. Quiané Center for Culture and Ecology – Phase 2 / Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas de Múnich + Frente por la Defensa de la Tierra + Comunidad de Santa Catarina Quiané + CAMPO + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura

Quiané Center for Culture and Ecology – Phase 2 / Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas de Múnich + Frente por la Defensa de la Tierra + Comunidad de Santa Catarina Quiané + CAMPO + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura

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Quiané Center for Culture and Ecology – Phase 2 / Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas de Múnich + Frente por la Defensa de la Tierra + Comunidad de Santa Catarina Quiané + CAMPO + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamQuiané Center for Culture and Ecology – Phase 2 / Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas de Múnich + Frente por la Defensa de la Tierra + Comunidad de Santa Catarina Quiané + CAMPO + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WoodQuiané Center for Culture and Ecology – Phase 2 / Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas de Múnich + Frente por la Defensa de la Tierra + Comunidad de Santa Catarina Quiané + CAMPO + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura - Image 4 of 30Quiané Center for Culture and Ecology – Phase 2 / Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas de Múnich + Frente por la Defensa de la Tierra + Comunidad de Santa Catarina Quiané + CAMPO + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura - Image 5 of 30Quiané Center for Culture and Ecology – Phase 2 / Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas de Múnich + Frente por la Defensa de la Tierra + Comunidad de Santa Catarina Quiané + CAMPO + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura - More Images+ 25

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Cultural Center
Santa Catarina Quiané, Mexico
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Quiané Center for Culture and Ecology – Phase 2 / Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas de Múnich + Frente por la Defensa de la Tierra + Comunidad de Santa Catarina Quiané + CAMPO + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Paulina Ojeda

Context and Process - Following the first phase of the Center for Culture and Ecology, and amid the struggle for communal land tenure, the community of Santa Catarina Quiané initiated a second phase of the project. Thus, the Front for the Defense of the Land, the Ejidal, Communal, and Municipal entities of Quiané, and CAMPO invited the University of Applied Sciences Munich once again to contribute through its 1:1 academic workshop, with atarraya as guest instructors.

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Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura
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Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas de Múnich
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Frente por la Defensa de la Tierra
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Comunidad de Santa Catarina Quiané
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CAMPO
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Cite: "Quiané Center for Culture and Ecology – Phase 2 / Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas de Múnich + Frente por la Defensa de la Tierra + Comunidad de Santa Catarina Quiané + CAMPO + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura" [Centro de Cultura y Ecología Quiané – Fase 2 / Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas de Múnich + Frente por la Defensa de la Tierra + Comunidad de Santa Catarina Quiané + CAMPO + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura] 29 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041480/quiane-center-for-culture-and-ecology-phase-2-universidad-de-ciencias-aplicadas-de-munich-plus-frente-por-la-defensa-de-la-tierra-plus-comunidad-de-santa-catarina-quiane-plus-campo-plus-atarraya-taller-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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