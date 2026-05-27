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Zemlja Earth Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura

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Zemlja Earth Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura - Interior Photography, WoodZemlja Earth Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairZemlja Earth Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, LightingZemlja Earth Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura - Interior Photography, BalconyZemlja Earth Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments, Refurbishment, Interior Design
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Architects: Projekt V Arhitektura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shantanu Starick
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Claytec, Kontinental, Moebe
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Zemlja Earth Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura - Interior Photography, Wood
© Shantanu Starick

Text description provided by the architects. A new model for sustainable urban living from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Zemlja, is an ecologically and economically viable retrofit apartment located in a former socialist neighborhood in Sarajevo. In a society still recovering from the Bosnian War and the Siege of Sarajevo in the 90s, Zemlja strives to rebuild a sense of place, home, and shared identity through architectural innovation. It raises the question: can rebuilding a home provide ideas for rebuilding a community, a city, or even a country?

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Projekt V Arhitektura
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WoodFabric

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentInterior DesignBosnia and Herzegovina

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WoodFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentInterior DesignBosnia and Herzegovina
Cite: "Zemlja Earth Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura" 27 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041473/earth-apartment-zemlja-projekt-v-arhitektura> ISSN 0719-8884

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