Zemlja Earth Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura

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Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
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Architects: Projekt V Arhitektura
- Area: 50 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Shantanu Starick
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Manufacturers: Claytec, Kontinental, Moebe
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- Category: Apartments, Refurbishment, Interior Design
- Lead Team: Vernes Causevic, Lucy Dinnen
- Design Team: Projekt V Arhitektura
- City: Sarajevo
- Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Text description provided by the architects. A new model for sustainable urban living from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Zemlja, is an ecologically and economically viable retrofit apartment located in a former socialist neighborhood in Sarajevo. In a society still recovering from the Bosnian War and the Siege of Sarajevo in the 90s, Zemlja strives to rebuild a sense of place, home, and shared identity through architectural innovation. It raises the question: can rebuilding a home provide ideas for rebuilding a community, a city, or even a country?