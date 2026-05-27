Zemlja Earth Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura

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Text description provided by the architects. A new model for sustainable urban living from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Zemlja, is an ecologically and economically viable retrofit apartment located in a former socialist neighborhood in Sarajevo. In a society still recovering from the Bosnian War and the Siege of Sarajevo in the 90s, Zemlja strives to rebuild a sense of place, home, and shared identity through architectural innovation. It raises the question: can rebuilding a home provide ideas for rebuilding a community, a city, or even a country?