8 National Pavilion Highlights from the 2026 Venice Art Biennale

Save this picture! Pavilion of Greece. Escape Room. 61st International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, In Minor Keys, 2026. Image © Andrea Avezzù, Courtesy of la Biennale di Venezia

In December 2024, art curator Koyo Kouoh became the first African woman selected to curate the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. She proposed an introspective and sensitive approach to the exhibition, shaped by themes of grief, memory, spirituality, and global exhaustion. Following her premature passing in May 2025, the Biennale decided to continue with the same curatorial project, titled In Minor Keys. Wolff Architects was appointed by Kouoh in early 2025 to realize the exhibition design and scenography, focused on "the transformative spatial power of the threshold as a portal to alternative comprehension and experiences." The event was inaugurated on Saturday, May 9, and will run until Sunday, November 22, 2026, across the Giardini della Biennale, the Arsenale di Venezia, and other locations throughout Venice.

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In the recently renovated Central Pavilion at the Giardini and throughout the Arsenale, thresholds are marked by indigo banners that extend from the rafters to the floor, signaling transitions between the exhibition's different phases. The exhibition includes 31 Collateral Events and 100 National Participations distributed across the historic pavilions at the Giardini (29), the Arsenale (25), and locations throughout Venice's historic center (46). Participating countries include the Republic of Guinea, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Nauru, Qatar, the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Federal Republic of Somalia, and the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam. El Salvador is also participating for the first time with its own pavilion. The event has also been the subject of protests and controversy following the acceptance of Russia and Israel as participants, a decision that faced opposition from the outset.

Below is a selection of eight national pavilions that, through their themes, techniques, objects, and installations, offer critical perspectives on the built environment and contemporary living.

India

Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home

Commissioner: National Gallery of Modern Art, Ministry of Culture;

Curator: Amin Jaffer;

Exhibitors: Alwar Balasubramaniam, Sumakshi Singh, Ranjani Shettar, Asim Waqif, Skarma Sonam Tashi

Venue: Arsenale

Saudi Arabia

May your tears never dry, you who weep over stones

Commissioner: Visual Arts Commission, Saudi Ministry of Culture

Curator: Antonia Carver

Exhibitor: Dana Awartani

Venue: Arsenale

Greece

Escape Room

Commissioner: Epaminondas Christophilopoulos, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Organisation of Museums of Visual Arts of Thessaloniki – MOMUS; Fani Tsatsaia, General Director of the Metropolitan Organisation of Museums of Visual Arts of Thessaloniki – MOMU;

Curator: George Bekirakis;

Exhibitor: Andreas Angelidakis

Venue: Giardini

Lebanon

Don't Get Me Wrong

Commissioner/Curator: Nada Ghandour;

Exhibitor: Nabil Nahas

Venue: Arsenale

Canada

Abbas Akhavan: Entre chien et loup

Commissioner: National Gallery of Canada (Jean-François Bélisle);

Curator: Kim Nguyen;

Exhibitor: Abbas Akhavan

Venue: Giardini

Germany

Ruin

Commissioner: ifa – Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen on behalf of and funded by the Federal Foreign Office;

Curator: Kathleen Reinhardt;

Exhibitors: Henrike Naumann, Sung Tieu

Venue: Giardini

Holy See

The Ear is the Eye of the Soul

Commissioner: Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education of the Holy See

Curators: Hans Ulrich Obrist, Ben Vickers

Exhibitors: Alexander Kluge, Benedictine Nuns of the Abbey of St. Hildegard Eibingen, Bhanu Kapil, Brian Eno, Carminho, Caterina Barbieri, Devonté Hynes, FKA Twigs, Holly Herndon & Mat Dryhurst, Ilda David', Jim Jarmusch, Kali Malone, Kazu Makino, Laraaji, Meredith Monk, Moor Mother, Otobong Nkanga, Patti Smith, Precious Okoyomon, Raúl Zurita, Soundwalk Collective, Suzanne Ciani, Terry Riley

Venues: Complesso di Santa Maria Ausiliatrice, Fondamenta S. Gioachin, Castello 450, and Giardino Mistico dei Carmelitani Scalzi, Cannaregio 54

Reservations

Singapore

A Pause