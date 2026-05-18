Unileão Sports Center / Lins Arquitetos Associados

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Juazeiro do Norte, Brazil
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Architects: Lins Arquitetos Associados
- Area: 25 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Joana França
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Lead Architects: George Lins, Cintia Lins
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- Category: Sports Architecture, Fitness Club
- Project Team: Armênia Araújo, Lia Lopes, Samuel Melo, Camila Tavares, Caroline Braga, Hanna Cecília, Cristiellen Rodrigues, Thais Menescal, Paula Thiers
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Ampla Engenharia
- City: Juazeiro do Norte
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. In an area of 25,000.00m², beneath a large solar energy capture field, lies the Unileão Sports Center. This field is composed of "metal trees" equipped with heliotropic panels that follow the sun's light throughout the day and the year, thereby optimizing their efficiency.