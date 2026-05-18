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Unileão Sports Center / Lins Arquitetos Associados

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Unileão Sports Center / Lins Arquitetos Associados - Image 2 of 26Unileão Sports Center / Lins Arquitetos Associados - Image 3 of 26Unileão Sports Center / Lins Arquitetos Associados - Image 4 of 26Unileão Sports Center / Lins Arquitetos Associados - Image 5 of 26Unileão Sports Center / Lins Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Sports Architecture, Fitness Club
Juazeiro do Norte, Brazil
  • Architects: Lins Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joana França
  • Lead Architects: George Lins, Cintia Lins
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Unileão Sports Center / Lins Arquitetos Associados - Image 13 of 26
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. In an area of 25,000.00m², beneath a large solar energy capture field, lies the Unileão Sports Center. This field is composed of "metal trees" equipped with heliotropic panels that follow the sun's light throughout the day and the year, thereby optimizing their efficiency.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingfitness clubBrazil
Cite: "Unileão Sports Center / Lins Arquitetos Associados" [Centro Esportivo Unileão / Lins Arquitetos Associados] 18 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041365/unileao-sports-center-lins-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

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