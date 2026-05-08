'La Boulangerie' Emergency Shelter / Francois Brugel Architectes Associes + Atelier RITA

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Text description provided by the architects. Its 400 bunk beds, lined up side by side, had served as the setting for the film *La vie de Souleymane* (2024), which depicts 48 hours in the life of a young Guinean asylum seeker (Abou Sangaré) who, every day, must earn his place to sleep in an Emergency Accommodation Centre… Since it was converted into an emergency accommodation centre as part of the 'Grand Froid' plan for the winter of 2004, the former military bakery on Boulevard Ney had offered conditions that were more than Spartan to people in need.