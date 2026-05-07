The Albanian Kaleidoscope - Reconstruction and Musealization of the National Historical Museum / Casanova + Hernandez Architects

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Tiranë, Albania
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Architects: Casanova + Hernandez Architects
- Area: 21400 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:MIR
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Lead Architects: Jesus Hernandez Mayor, Helena Casanova
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- Category: Museum, Renovation
- Local Architects: iRI
- City: Tiranë
- Country: Albania
THE TRANSFORMATIVE ROLE OF ARCHITECTURE: FROM IDEOLOGICAL INSTRUMENT TO PLATFORM FOR CRITICAL ENGAGEMENT — Tirana is rapidly transforming, reflecting Albania's shift from decades of communist isolation toward a modern Mediterranean destination. The proliferation of towers designed by international architects makes this shift highly visible. However, a more subtle yet equally significant transformation is taking place within the city's cultural infrastructure.