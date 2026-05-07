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The Albanian Kaleidoscope - Reconstruction and Musealization of the National Historical Museum / Casanova + Hernandez Architects

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The Albanian Kaleidoscope - Reconstruction and Musealization of the National Historical Museum / Casanova + Hernandez Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, CityscapeThe Albanian Kaleidoscope - Reconstruction and Musealization of the National Historical Museum / Casanova + Hernandez Architects - Exterior PhotographyThe Albanian Kaleidoscope - Reconstruction and Musealization of the National Historical Museum / Casanova + Hernandez Architects - Interior Photography, GlassThe Albanian Kaleidoscope - Reconstruction and Musealization of the National Historical Museum / Casanova + Hernandez Architects - Interior Photography, LightingThe Albanian Kaleidoscope - Reconstruction and Musealization of the National Historical Museum / Casanova + Hernandez Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Museum, Renovation
Tiranë, Albania
  • Architects: Casanova + Hernandez Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  21400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:MIR
  • Lead Architects: Jesus Hernandez Mayor, Helena Casanova
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The Albanian Kaleidoscope - Reconstruction and Musealization of the National Historical Museum / Casanova + Hernandez Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, Cityscape
© MIR

THE TRANSFORMATIVE ROLE OF ARCHITECTURE: FROM IDEOLOGICAL INSTRUMENT TO PLATFORM FOR CRITICAL ENGAGEMENT — Tirana is rapidly transforming, reflecting Albania's shift from decades of communist isolation toward a modern Mediterranean destination. The proliferation of towers designed by international architects makes this shift highly visible. However, a more subtle yet equally significant transformation is taking place within the city's cultural infrastructure.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentRenovationAlbania
Cite: "The Albanian Kaleidoscope - Reconstruction and Musealization of the National Historical Museum / Casanova + Hernandez Architects" 07 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041226/the-albanian-kaleidoscope-reconstruction-and-musealization-of-the-national-historical-museum-of-albania-casanova-plus-hernandez-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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