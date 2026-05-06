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KinderKunstLabor for Contemporary Art / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten

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KinderKunstLabor for Contemporary Art / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Exterior PhotographyKinderKunstLabor for Contemporary Art / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, BeamKinderKunstLabor for Contemporary Art / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Interior Photography, LightingKinderKunstLabor for Contemporary Art / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamKinderKunstLabor for Contemporary Art / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture
Saint Pölten, Austria
  • Lead Team: Otto Bäuerle, Thomas Morgner
  • Office Lead Architects: Andres Schenker, Michael Salvi, Thomas Weber
  • Design Team: Schenker Salvi Weber
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Werner Sobek
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: BPS Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: IMS Brandschutz, Buchegger 7
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: BPS Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Christian Ploderer
  • Landscape Architecture: bauchplan
  • City: Saint Pölten
  • Country: Austria
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KinderKunstLabor for Contemporary Art / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Patrick Johannsen

Text description provided by the architects. The KinderKunstLabor is a one-of-a-kind building concept globally. It is neither a museum nor an indoor playground, but rather a large laboratory for children up to twelve years old, from all social and educational backgrounds. The space allows them to engage with contemporary art in a playful and sensory way through workshops and exhibitions at a high level. The challenge in planning was unique: the design had to be viewed from the perspective of children, while still maintaining a serious commitment to art.

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Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten
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Cite: "KinderKunstLabor for Contemporary Art / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten" 06 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041189/kinderkunstlabor-for-contemporary-art-schenker-salvi-weber-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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