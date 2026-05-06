KinderKunstLabor for Contemporary Art / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten

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Saint Pölten, Austria
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Architects: Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten
- Area: 2957 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Patrick Johannsen
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- Category: Cultural Architecture
- Lead Team: Otto Bäuerle, Thomas Morgner
- Office Lead Architects: Andres Schenker, Michael Salvi, Thomas Weber
- Design Team: Schenker Salvi Weber
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Werner Sobek
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: BPS Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: IMS Brandschutz, Buchegger 7
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: BPS Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Christian Ploderer
- Landscape Architecture: bauchplan
- City: Saint Pölten
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. The KinderKunstLabor is a one-of-a-kind building concept globally. It is neither a museum nor an indoor playground, but rather a large laboratory for children up to twelve years old, from all social and educational backgrounds. The space allows them to engage with contemporary art in a playful and sensory way through workshops and exhibitions at a high level. The challenge in planning was unique: the design had to be viewed from the perspective of children, while still maintaining a serious commitment to art.