KinderKunstLabor for Contemporary Art / Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten

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Category: Cultural Architecture

Lead Team: Otto Bäuerle, Thomas Morgner

Office Lead Architects: Andres Schenker, Michael Salvi, Thomas Weber

Design Team: Schenker Salvi Weber

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Werner Sobek

Engineering & Consulting > Services: BPS Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Other: IMS Brandschutz, Buchegger 7

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: BPS Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Christian Ploderer

Landscape Architecture: bauchplan

City: Saint Pölten

Country: Austria

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Text description provided by the architects. The KinderKunstLabor is a one-of-a-kind building concept globally. It is neither a museum nor an indoor playground, but rather a large laboratory for children up to twelve years old, from all social and educational backgrounds. The space allows them to engage with contemporary art in a playful and sensory way through workshops and exhibitions at a high level. The challenge in planning was unique: the design had to be viewed from the perspective of children, while still maintaining a serious commitment to art.