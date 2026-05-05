Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. "An Environment Where People Show Knowledge": In Conversation With David Gianotten of OMA on Salone Contract

"An Environment Where People Show Knowledge": In Conversation With David Gianotten of OMA on Salone Contract

Subscriber Access

Save

At Salone del Mobile 2026, the 64th edition of the fair unfolded at a moment of transition for the global design industry, where questions of production, collaboration, and long-term performance are reshaping established formats. Held at Rho Fiera Milano and extending across the city during Milan Design Week, this year's edition brought together over 1,900 exhibitors while introducing new curatorial and strategic layers. Among the most significant developments was the first public iteration of "Salone Contract," a long-term initiative developed through a master plan by Rem Koolhaas and David Gianotten of OMA. During the event, ArchDaily's Managing Editor Romullo Baratto and Editor-in-Chief Christele Harrouk met with David Gianotten. In the conversation, Gianotten reflected on how the project responds to broader shifts in design practice, moving from object-based production toward integrated systems and collaborative frameworks.

"An Environment Where People Show Knowledge": In Conversation With David Gianotten of OMA on Salone Contract - Image 2 of 12"An Environment Where People Show Knowledge": In Conversation With David Gianotten of OMA on Salone Contract - Image 3 of 12"An Environment Where People Show Knowledge": In Conversation With David Gianotten of OMA on Salone Contract - Image 4 of 12"An Environment Where People Show Knowledge": In Conversation With David Gianotten of OMA on Salone Contract - Image 5 of 12An Environment Where People Show Knowledge: In Conversation With David Gianotten of OMA on Salone Contract - More Images+ 7

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Reyyan Dogan
Author

#Tags

NewsInterviews
Cite: Reyyan Dogan. ""An Environment Where People Show Knowledge": In Conversation With David Gianotten of OMA on Salone Contract" 05 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041179/an-environment-where-people-show-knowledge-in-conversation-with-david-gianotten-of-oma-on-salone-contract> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from ourYouTube Channel


世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags