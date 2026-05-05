At Salone del Mobile 2026, the 64th edition of the fair unfolded at a moment of transition for the global design industry, where questions of production, collaboration, and long-term performance are reshaping established formats. Held at Rho Fiera Milano and extending across the city during Milan Design Week, this year's edition brought together over 1,900 exhibitors while introducing new curatorial and strategic layers. Among the most significant developments was the first public iteration of "Salone Contract," a long-term initiative developed through a master plan by Rem Koolhaas and David Gianotten of OMA. During the event, ArchDaily's Managing Editor Romullo Baratto and Editor-in-Chief Christele Harrouk met with David Gianotten. In the conversation, Gianotten reflected on how the project responds to broader shifts in design practice, moving from object-based production toward integrated systems and collaborative frameworks.
"An Environment Where People Show Knowledge": In Conversation With David Gianotten of OMA on Salone Contract
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Cite: Reyyan Dogan. ""An Environment Where People Show Knowledge": In Conversation With David Gianotten of OMA on Salone Contract" 05 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041179/an-environment-where-people-show-knowledge-in-conversation-with-david-gianotten-of-oma-on-salone-contract> ISSN 0719-8884
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