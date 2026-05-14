A Project in Motion: The Story Behind Realengo Park Market Square in Rio de Janeiro

Save this picture! Praça do Mercado - Realengo Park / Ayako Arquitetura + Helena Meirelles arquitetura + Larissa Monteiro + messina | rivas + Zebulun Arquitetura © Federico Cairoli

Even before any drawing or formal decision, the place now occupied by Praça do Mercado in Parque Realengo, Rio de Janeiro, already pulsed with movement. Improvised stalls, informal gatherings, music, children running, and adults gathered beneath temporary shelters composed a vibrant landscape, sketching an ephemeral architecture.

It is within this context that the work developed by Juliana Ayako—one of the winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Next Practices Awards—together with Carlos Zebulun, Helena Meirelles, Larissa Monteiro, Rodrigo Messina, Francisco Rivas, emerged. The project management, urban planning, and landscape design were carried out by Ecomimesis Soluções Ecológicas, winner of the public competition organized by the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro in 2023.

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