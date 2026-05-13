Casa Selva - Housing for Hospitality Workers / anonimous + g3arquitectos + Jesús Vassallo

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Tulum, Mexico
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Architects: Jesús Vassallo, anonimous, g3arquitectos
- Area: 6503 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Cesar Bejar
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Lead Architects: Jesús Vassallo, Alfonso Jiménez Enciso, Alfonso Garduño
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- Category: Apartments
- Design Team: María Dolores Gómez Sanz, Leyuan Li, Sebastian Lopez Cardozo, Heliana Echavarria, Jorge Diaz, Mario Espinosa, Julio Caldera
- Client: Onzze Desarrollos
- City: Tulum
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. The project provides affordable rents for the workers of the local hotel and restaurant industries, who are currently being displaced due to a surge in the cost of housing. The design, comprising 200 apartments, common areas, gardens, and retail spaces is compact and efficient while retaining a certain monumentality.