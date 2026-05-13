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  5. Casa Selva - Housing for Hospitality Workers / anonimous + g3arquitectos + Jesús Vassallo

Casa Selva - Housing for Hospitality Workers / anonimous + g3arquitectos + Jesús Vassallo

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  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Apartments
Tulum, Mexico
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© Cesar Bejar

Text description provided by the architects. The project provides affordable rents for the workers of the local hotel and restaurant industries, who are currently being displaced due to a surge in the cost of housing. The design, comprising 200 apartments, common areas, gardens, and retail spaces is compact and efficient while retaining a certain monumentality.

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g3arquitectos
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anonimous
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Jesús Vassallo
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsMexico
Cite: "Casa Selva - Housing for Hospitality Workers / anonimous + g3arquitectos + Jesús Vassallo" 13 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041146/casa-selva-housing-for-hospitality-workers-anonimous-plus-g3arquitectos-plus-jesus-vassallo> ISSN 0719-8884

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