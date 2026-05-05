Reinterpreting a 50-Year-Old Building in Myeongnyun-dong / sukchulmok + BRBB Architects

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Seoul, South Korea
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Architects: BRBB Architects, sukchulmok
- Area: 195 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Hong Seokgyu
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Manufacturers: Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed)
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Lead Architects: sukchulmok
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Lead Team: BRBB Archtects
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Myeongnyun-dong, Jongno-gu, an area densely lined with red brick buildings, this structure was originally built in 1974. On this site, where layers of time have accumulated, we mark a new beginning through renovation. While respecting the existing traces as much as possible, we sought to boldly express a spirit of curiosity and experimentation. The building serves as a hybrid ground, functioning as both a studio and a residence for sukchulmok and BRBB.