Reinterpreting a 50-Year-Old Building in Myeongnyun-dong / sukchulmok + BRBB Architects

+ 19

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Myeongnyun-dong, Jongno-gu, an area densely lined with red brick buildings, this structure was originally built in 1974. On this site, where layers of time have accumulated, we mark a new beginning through renovation. While respecting the existing traces as much as possible, we sought to boldly express a spirit of curiosity and experimentation. The building serves as a hybrid ground, functioning as both a studio and a residence for sukchulmok and BRBB.