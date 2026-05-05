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  5. Reinterpreting a 50-Year-Old Building in Myeongnyun-dong / sukchulmok + BRBB Architects

Reinterpreting a 50-Year-Old Building in Myeongnyun-dong / sukchulmok + BRBB Architects

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Reinterpreting a 50-Year-Old Building in Myeongnyun-dong / sukchulmok + BRBB Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairReinterpreting a 50-Year-Old Building in Myeongnyun-dong / sukchulmok + BRBB Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodReinterpreting a 50-Year-Old Building in Myeongnyun-dong / sukchulmok + BRBB Architects - Interior Photography, WoodReinterpreting a 50-Year-Old Building in Myeongnyun-dong / sukchulmok + BRBB Architects - Exterior Photography, BrickReinterpreting a 50-Year-Old Building in Myeongnyun-dong / sukchulmok + BRBB Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: BRBB Architects, sukchulmok
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  195
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hong Seokgyu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed)
  • Lead Architects: sukchulmok
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Reinterpreting a 50-Year-Old Building in Myeongnyun-dong / sukchulmok + BRBB Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Hong Seokgyu

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Myeongnyun-dong, Jongno-gu, an area densely lined with red brick buildings, this structure was originally built in 1974. On this site, where layers of time have accumulated, we mark a new beginning through renovation. While respecting the existing traces as much as possible, we sought to boldly express a spirit of curiosity and experimentation. The building serves as a hybrid ground, functioning as both a studio and a residence for sukchulmok and BRBB.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSouth Korea
Cite: "Reinterpreting a 50-Year-Old Building in Myeongnyun-dong / sukchulmok + BRBB Architects" 05 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041142/reinterpreting-a-50-year-old-building-in-myeongnyun-dong-sukchulmok-plus-brbb-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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