Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. China
  5. Shenzhen Longhua Foreign Languages School (Fucheng Campus) / Z&Z STUDIO

Shenzhen Longhua Foreign Languages School (Fucheng Campus) / Z&Z STUDIO

Save

Shenzhen Longhua Foreign Languages School (Fucheng Campus) / Z&Z STUDIO - Exterior PhotographyShenzhen Longhua Foreign Languages School (Fucheng Campus) / Z&Z STUDIO - Image 3 of 39Shenzhen Longhua Foreign Languages School (Fucheng Campus) / Z&Z STUDIO - Interior Photography, StairsShenzhen Longhua Foreign Languages School (Fucheng Campus) / Z&Z STUDIO - Image 5 of 39Shenzhen Longhua Foreign Languages School (Fucheng Campus) / Z&Z STUDIO - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Elementary & Middle School
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: Z&Z STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55737
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tianpei Zeng
  • Chief Architect: Zhong Zhong
  • Design Team: Zhong Zhong, Zhong Botao, Zhong Haihuan, Zuo Lilin, Xing Guotao, Li Hongfei,Ye Jianze, Wei Qijing, Deng Rixing, Liu Zexing, Yang Xiaoying, Hu Jinglan
  • General Drawing: Liu Mu
  • Structure: Meng Meili, Feng Yewen
  • Water Supply And Drainage: Cao Jiying, Lin Jiawei
  • Electrical Engineering: Wang Weifang, Luo Zhaocong
  • Heating And Ventilation: Guo Hao, Lu Zongrui
  • Landscape Design: Li Benchi, Gao Yijun
  • Interior: Situ Weiqiang, Liu Wenjing
  • Construction Cost: Tang Jin
  • Clients: Shenzhen Longhua Construction Engineering Affairs Bureau
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Shenzhen Longhua Foreign Languages School (Fucheng Campus) / Z&Z STUDIO - Image 3 of 39
© Tianpei Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Guanlan Avenue and the planned Xitian Road in Longhua District, Shenzhen. Covering a site area of 24,478.25 square meters and a total construction area of 55,737 square meters. It falls within the urban renewal unit of Tianbei Industrial Zone in Fucheng Street, Longhua District. The project is a nine-year compulsory education school comprising 54 classes—36 primary school classes and 18 middle school classes—with a total capacity of 2,520 students. Located within a high-density urban village undergoing regeneration, the campus forms a key educational facility within the urban renewal context.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Z&Z STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolChina
Cite: "Shenzhen Longhua Foreign Languages School (Fucheng Campus) / Z&Z STUDIO" 11 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041124/shenzhen-longhua-foreign-languages-school-fucheng-campus-z-and-z-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tianpei Zeng

深圳市龙华区外国语学校福城校区 / 深圳大学建筑设计研究院“钟中+钟波涛”工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags