Shenzhen Longhua Foreign Languages School (Fucheng Campus) / Z&Z STUDIO

-
Architects: Z&Z STUDIO
- Area: 55737 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Tianpei Zeng
- Category: Elementary & Middle School
- Chief Architect: Zhong Zhong
- Design Team: Zhong Zhong, Zhong Botao, Zhong Haihuan, Zuo Lilin, Xing Guotao, Li Hongfei,Ye Jianze, Wei Qijing, Deng Rixing, Liu Zexing, Yang Xiaoying, Hu Jinglan
- General Drawing: Liu Mu
- Structure: Meng Meili, Feng Yewen
- Water Supply And Drainage: Cao Jiying, Lin Jiawei
- Electrical Engineering: Wang Weifang, Luo Zhaocong
- Heating And Ventilation: Guo Hao, Lu Zongrui
- Landscape Design: Li Benchi, Gao Yijun
- Interior: Situ Weiqiang, Liu Wenjing
- Construction Cost: Tang Jin
- Clients: Shenzhen Longhua Construction Engineering Affairs Bureau
- City: Shenzhen
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. This project is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Guanlan Avenue and the planned Xitian Road in Longhua District, Shenzhen. Covering a site area of 24,478.25 square meters and a total construction area of 55,737 square meters. It falls within the urban renewal unit of Tianbei Industrial Zone in Fucheng Street, Longhua District. The project is a nine-year compulsory education school comprising 54 classes—36 primary school classes and 18 middle school classes—with a total capacity of 2,520 students. Located within a high-density urban village undergoing regeneration, the campus forms a key educational facility within the urban renewal context.