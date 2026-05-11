Shenzhen Longhua Foreign Languages School (Fucheng Campus) / Z&Z STUDIO

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Category: Elementary & Middle School

Chief Architect: Zhong Zhong

Design Team: Zhong Zhong, Zhong Botao, Zhong Haihuan, Zuo Lilin, Xing Guotao, Li Hongfei,Ye Jianze, Wei Qijing, Deng Rixing, Liu Zexing, Yang Xiaoying, Hu Jinglan

General Drawing: Liu Mu

Structure: Meng Meili, Feng Yewen

Water Supply And Drainage: Cao Jiying, Lin Jiawei

Electrical Engineering: Wang Weifang, Luo Zhaocong

Heating And Ventilation: Guo Hao, Lu Zongrui

Landscape Design: Li Benchi, Gao Yijun

Interior: Situ Weiqiang, Liu Wenjing

Construction Cost: Tang Jin

Clients: Shenzhen Longhua Construction Engineering Affairs Bureau

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. This project is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Guanlan Avenue and the planned Xitian Road in Longhua District, Shenzhen. Covering a site area of 24,478.25 square meters and a total construction area of 55,737 square meters. It falls within the urban renewal unit of Tianbei Industrial Zone in Fucheng Street, Longhua District. The project is a nine-year compulsory education school comprising 54 classes—36 primary school classes and 18 middle school classes—with a total capacity of 2,520 students. Located within a high-density urban village undergoing regeneration, the campus forms a key educational facility within the urban renewal context.