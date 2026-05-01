Radio & Television Building (RTS) / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

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Category: Offices

Architecture Offices: Fehlmann Architectes

Landscape Architecture: Bureau Bas Smets, Jeroen Provoost

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bollinger+Grohmann, Ingeni SA

Engineering & Consulting > Other: BCS

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Les Éclaireurs

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: AZ Ingénieurs, MAB Ingénierie

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Décibel Acoustique, Walters Storyk Design Group Basel

City: Lausanne

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. The new Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS) headquarters is situated on the campus of EPFL and UNIL universities, next to the Learning Centre on the shores of Lake Geneva. Functioning as both a broadcasting centre and a public venue with educational and research facilities, the building is conceived as a factory that combines technical performance with civic presence.