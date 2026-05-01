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Radio & Television Building (RTS) / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

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Radio & Television Building (RTS) / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 2 of 12Radio & Television Building (RTS) / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 3 of 12Radio & Television Building (RTS) / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 4 of 12Radio & Television Building (RTS) / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, SteelRadio & Television Building (RTS) / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices
Lausanne, Switzerland
  • Category: Offices
  • Architecture Offices: Fehlmann Architectes
  • Landscape Architecture: Bureau Bas Smets, Jeroen Provoost
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bollinger+Grohmann, Ingeni SA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: BCS
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Les Éclaireurs
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: AZ Ingénieurs, MAB Ingénierie
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Décibel Acoustique, Walters Storyk Design Group Basel
  • City: Lausanne
  • Country: Switzerland
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Radio & Television Building (RTS) / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 4 of 12
© Bas Princen

Text description provided by the architects. The new Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS) headquarters is situated on the campus of EPFL and UNIL universities, next to the Learning Centre on the shores of Lake Geneva. Functioning as both a broadcasting centre and a public venue with educational and research facilities, the building is conceived as a factory that combines technical performance with civic presence.

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OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
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Cite: "Radio & Television Building (RTS) / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen" 01 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040991/radio-and-television-building-rts-office-kersten-geers-david-van-severen> ISSN 0719-8884

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