Radio & Television Building (RTS) / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

•
Lausanne, Switzerland
-
Architects: OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
- Area: 40000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Bas Princen
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices
- Architecture Offices: Fehlmann Architectes
- Landscape Architecture: Bureau Bas Smets, Jeroen Provoost
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bollinger+Grohmann, Ingeni SA
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: BCS
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Les Éclaireurs
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: AZ Ingénieurs, MAB Ingénierie
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Décibel Acoustique, Walters Storyk Design Group Basel
- City: Lausanne
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The new Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS) headquarters is situated on the campus of EPFL and UNIL universities, next to the Learning Centre on the shores of Lake Geneva. Functioning as both a broadcasting centre and a public venue with educational and research facilities, the building is conceived as a factory that combines technical performance with civic presence.