Music Room - Casa La Flecha / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos

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Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay
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Architects: Eduardo Vera, González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos
- Area: 230 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Luis Abba
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Lead Architects: Charly Gonzalez Olsina, Eduardo Vega
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Charly Gonzalez Olsina, Eduardo Vega
- Collaborators: Cecilia Blanco, Nicolás Telechea, Bianca Brescia
- Landscape Design: Eduardo Vera
- Technical Design: ARS Arquitectos
- Graphical Design: Victoria Fernández
- City: Colonia del Sacramento
- Country: Uruguay
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Playa Matamora, in the department of Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay, facing the vastness of the Río de la Plata. The coastal landscape, both rugged and quiet, is defined by the constant presence of the river horizon and native vegetation, creating an atmosphere of contemplation that shapes the intent of the intervention.