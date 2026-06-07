Music Room - Casa La Flecha / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Design Team: Charly Gonzalez Olsina, Eduardo Vega

Collaborators: Cecilia Blanco, Nicolás Telechea, Bianca Brescia

Landscape Design: Eduardo Vera

Technical Design: ARS Arquitectos

Graphical Design: Victoria Fernández

City: Colonia del Sacramento

Country: Uruguay

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Playa Matamora, in the department of Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay, facing the vastness of the Río de la Plata. The coastal landscape, both rugged and quiet, is defined by the constant presence of the river horizon and native vegetation, creating an atmosphere of contemplation that shapes the intent of the intervention.