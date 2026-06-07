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  5. Music Room - Casa La Flecha / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos

Music Room - Casa La Flecha / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos

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Music Room - Casa La Flecha / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, DeckMusic Room - Casa La Flecha / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos - Image 3 of 33Music Room - Casa La Flecha / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living RoomMusic Room - Casa La Flecha / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos - Image 5 of 33Music Room - Casa La Flecha / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Renovation
Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Design Team: Charly Gonzalez Olsina, Eduardo Vega
  • Collaborators: Cecilia Blanco, Nicolás Telechea, Bianca Brescia
  • Landscape Design: Eduardo Vera
  • Technical Design: ARS Arquitectos
  • Graphical Design: Victoria Fernández
  • City: Colonia del Sacramento
  • Country: Uruguay
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Music Room - Casa La Flecha / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Playa Matamora, in the department of Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay, facing the vastness of the Río de la Plata. The coastal landscape, both rugged and quiet, is defined by the constant presence of the river horizon and native vegetation, creating an atmosphere of contemplation that shapes the intent of the intervention.

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González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos
Office
Eduardo Vera
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUruguay
Cite: "Music Room - Casa La Flecha / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos" [Music Room - Casa La Flecha / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos + Eduardo Vera] 07 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040854/music-room-casa-la-flecha-gonzalez-olsina-and-vega-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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