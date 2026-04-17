Center for Biomedical Research at the Faculty of Medical and Dental Sciences (FMRP) – University of São Paulo (USP) / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

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Text description provided by the architects. Developed for the University of São Paulo, the Biomedical Sciences Research Center of the Ribeirão Preto Medical School arises from the revision of an existing preliminary project that did not meet the demands of scientific research. Based on a new feasibility study, carried out in direct dialogue with the users, the Biselli Katchborian office structured a program aimed at laboratories, study areas, support spaces, and a bioterium with specific operational and control requirements.