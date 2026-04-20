House of Light Oaxaca / T804 Arquitectura e Interiorismo Estratégico

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Design Team: Yamil Caballero, Suylen Crespo

Technical Team: Domingo Rojas, Nicolás Cruz, Giovanni Antonio

Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Arq-lux sa de cv

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Ing. Miguel Ángel Torres

City: San Agustín Yatareni

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Luz is an architectural and interior design intervention in an existing home in the city of Oaxaca that reflects on how to inhabit from a local perspective without resorting to nostalgic or literal gestures. The proposal is built upon a sensitive reading of the context, where materiality, light, and craftsmanship become the primary means of expression.