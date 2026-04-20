House of Light Oaxaca / T804 Arquitectura e Interiorismo Estratégico

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San Agustín Yatareni, Mexico
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Architects: T804 Arquitectura e Interiorismo Estratégico
- Area: 235 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Amy Bello
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Manufacturers: Comex, Grupo Arkos México, Ilumileds, Tecnolite
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Lead Architects: Samantha Betancourt, Carlos Canseco
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Yamil Caballero, Suylen Crespo
- Technical Team: Domingo Rojas, Nicolás Cruz, Giovanni Antonio
- Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Arq-lux sa de cv
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Ing. Miguel Ángel Torres
- City: San Agustín Yatareni
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Luz is an architectural and interior design intervention in an existing home in the city of Oaxaca that reflects on how to inhabit from a local perspective without resorting to nostalgic or literal gestures. The proposal is built upon a sensitive reading of the context, where materiality, light, and craftsmanship become the primary means of expression.