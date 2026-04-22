Houses of Stealth (Tonglu Senbo Resort) / SpActrum

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Category: Lodging

Lead Architect: Yan Pan

Architecture Design Team Members: Yijie Zhang, Ning Guo, Yue Zhang, Jinyu Wan, Zhen Li, Yimeng Tang

Landscape Design Team Members: Ting Mao, Sihan Liu

Client: Tonglu Tourism Investment, Kaiyuan Cultural Tourism

Site Area: 5740 sqm

Preliminary Design: Shanghai Zhongsen Architecture & Engineering Design Consultants Co., Ltd.

Construction Drawing Design: China United Engineering Corporation Limited

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

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The Way of Stealth: A Renewal Strategy Respecting Coexistence

Since 2022, this landscape in Hangzhou Tonglu has undergone its largest transformation. After careful investigation, SpActrum concluded that while the original site strategy had failed in form and material, the trees that grew alongside the buildings over twenty years stood out as an effective natural strategy. The first task was to persuade the client to abandon a "radically refreshed" look, instead rebuilding cabins and walkways with contemporary techniques – a return to a "non-referential" state.