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Houses of Stealth (Tonglu Senbo Resort) / SpActrum

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  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Lodging
Hangzhou, China
  • Category: Lodging
  • Lead Architect: Yan Pan
  • Architecture Design Team Members: Yijie Zhang, Ning Guo, Yue Zhang, Jinyu Wan, Zhen Li, Yimeng Tang
  • Landscape Design Team Members: Ting Mao, Sihan Liu
  • Client: Tonglu Tourism Investment, Kaiyuan Cultural Tourism
  • Site Area: 5740 sqm
  • Preliminary Design: Shanghai Zhongsen Architecture & Engineering Design Consultants Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Drawing Design: China United Engineering Corporation Limited
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
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Courtesy of SpActrum

The Way of Stealth: A Renewal Strategy Respecting Coexistence
Since 2022, this landscape in Hangzhou Tonglu has undergone its largest transformation. After careful investigation, SpActrum concluded that while the original site strategy had failed in form and material, the trees that grew alongside the buildings over twenty years stood out as an effective natural strategy. The first task was to persuade the client to abandon a "radically refreshed" look, instead rebuilding cabins and walkways with contemporary techniques – a return to a "non-referential" state.

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Cite: "Houses of Stealth (Tonglu Senbo Resort) / SpActrum" 22 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040505/houses-of-stealth-tonglu-senbo-resort-spactrum> ISSN 0719-8884

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