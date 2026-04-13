Renovation of the Mountain House AC. / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje

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Retiro, Colombia
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Architects: DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje
- Area: 220 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Mauricio Carvajal
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Lead Architects: Jaime Cabal, Jorge Buitrago
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- Category: Renovation
- Design Team: Steven Rios, Samuel Acevedo, Sebastián Aguirre
- General Construction: Almalop Construcción
- Engineering And Consulting > Services: CAF Vidrios y Aluminio
- City: Retiro
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. The project is conceived as a reflection on the transformation of a prefabricated wooden house, built more than two decades ago, whose original condition of temporary occupation evolves into a model of permanent living. This transition implies not only a functional update but a comprehensive reinterpretation of its spatial, constructive, and environmental logics, in accordance with new forms of contemporary living.