Renovation of the Mountain House AC. / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje

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Category: Renovation

Design Team: Steven Rios, Samuel Acevedo, Sebastián Aguirre

General Construction: Almalop Construcción

Engineering And Consulting > Services: CAF Vidrios y Aluminio

City: Retiro

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is conceived as a reflection on the transformation of a prefabricated wooden house, built more than two decades ago, whose original condition of temporary occupation evolves into a model of permanent living. This transition implies not only a functional update but a comprehensive reinterpretation of its spatial, constructive, and environmental logics, in accordance with new forms of contemporary living.