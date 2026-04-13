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Renovation of the Mountain House AC. / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje

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Renovation of the Mountain House AC. / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Wood, Facade, DoorRenovation of the Mountain House AC. / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamRenovation of the Mountain House AC. / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam, ChairRenovation of the Mountain House AC. / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, WoodRenovation of the Mountain House AC. / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Renovation
Retiro, Colombia
  • Category: Renovation
  • Design Team: Steven Rios, Samuel Acevedo, Sebastián Aguirre
  • General Construction: Almalop Construcción
  • Engineering And Consulting > Services: CAF Vidrios y Aluminio
  • City: Retiro
  • Country: Colombia
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Renovation of the Mountain House AC. / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Mauricio Carvajal

Text description provided by the architects. The project is conceived as a reflection on the transformation of a prefabricated wooden house, built more than two decades ago, whose original condition of temporary occupation evolves into a model of permanent living. This transition implies not only a functional update but a comprehensive reinterpretation of its spatial, constructive, and environmental logics, in accordance with new forms of contemporary living.

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DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationColombia
Cite: "Renovation of the Mountain House AC. / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje" [Rehabilitación Casa de Montaña AC. / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje] 13 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040488/renovation-of-the-mountain-house-ac-darp-de-arquitectura-y-paisaje> ISSN 0719-8884

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