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  5. Ten Social Housing Units in Santa Margalida, Mallorca / Javier Gavín + Siddartha Rodrigo + Juan Moreno + DATAAE

Ten Social Housing Units in Santa Margalida, Mallorca / Javier Gavín + Siddartha Rodrigo + Juan Moreno + DATAAE

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Ten Social Housing Units in Santa Margalida, Mallorca / Javier Gavín + Siddartha Rodrigo + Juan Moreno + DATAAE - Image 2 of 20Ten Social Housing Units in Santa Margalida, Mallorca / Javier Gavín + Siddartha Rodrigo + Juan Moreno + DATAAE - Image 3 of 20Ten Social Housing Units in Santa Margalida, Mallorca / Javier Gavín + Siddartha Rodrigo + Juan Moreno + DATAAE - Image 4 of 20Ten Social Housing Units in Santa Margalida, Mallorca / Javier Gavín + Siddartha Rodrigo + Juan Moreno + DATAAE - Image 5 of 20Ten Social Housing Units in Santa Margalida, Mallorca / Javier Gavín + Siddartha Rodrigo + Juan Moreno + DATAAE - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Social Housing
Santa Margalida, Spain
  • Category: Social Housing
  • Lead Team: Juan Moreno Romero, Siddartha Rodrigo Clúa, Javier Gavín Balda, Claudi Aguiló Aran, Albert Domingo Ollé, Silvia Canals
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Maria Antonia Ribas
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MVA Despatx d’arquitectura i estructures
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: L3J
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Societat Orgànica
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Àurea acústica
  • City: Santa Margalida
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Ten Social Housing Units in Santa Margalida, Mallorca / Javier Gavín + Siddartha Rodrigo + Juan Moreno + DATAAE - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Clara Torres González

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Santa Margalida, a small town in the north of Mallorca, the project proposes a building with 10 social housing units and 10 multipurpose spaces, constructed using local and/or low environmental impact materials. The exterior structure is built with marés sandstone from local quarries, resulting in a robust and durable construction that ensures the building's integration into its surroundings. The interior is resolved through a horizontal structure of prefabricated timber panels and a vertical structure of load-bearing walls made of locally sourced brick, facilitating the project's economic feasibility.

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DATAAE
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Javier Gavín
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Siddartha Rodrigo
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Juan Moreno
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingSpain
Cite: "Ten Social Housing Units in Santa Margalida, Mallorca / Javier Gavín + Siddartha Rodrigo + Juan Moreno + DATAAE" 13 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040314/ten-social-housing-units-in-santa-margalida-mallorca-javier-gavin-plus-siddartha-rodrigo-plus-juan-moreno-plus-dataae> ISSN 0719-8884

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