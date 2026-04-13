Ten Social Housing Units in Santa Margalida, Mallorca / Javier Gavín + Siddartha Rodrigo + Juan Moreno + DATAAE

-
Architects: DATAAE, Javier Gavín, Juan Moreno, Siddartha Rodrigo
- Area: 1112 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Clara Torres González
- Category: Social Housing
- Lead Team: Juan Moreno Romero, Siddartha Rodrigo Clúa, Javier Gavín Balda, Claudi Aguiló Aran, Albert Domingo Ollé, Silvia Canals
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Maria Antonia Ribas
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MVA Despatx d’arquitectura i estructures
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: L3J
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Societat Orgànica
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Àurea acústica
- City: Santa Margalida
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Santa Margalida, a small town in the north of Mallorca, the project proposes a building with 10 social housing units and 10 multipurpose spaces, constructed using local and/or low environmental impact materials. The exterior structure is built with marés sandstone from local quarries, resulting in a robust and durable construction that ensures the building's integration into its surroundings. The interior is resolved through a horizontal structure of prefabricated timber panels and a vertical structure of load-bearing walls made of locally sourced brick, facilitating the project's economic feasibility.