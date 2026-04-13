Ten Social Housing Units in Santa Margalida, Mallorca / Javier Gavín + Siddartha Rodrigo + Juan Moreno + DATAAE

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Category: Social Housing

Lead Team: Juan Moreno Romero, Siddartha Rodrigo Clúa, Javier Gavín Balda, Claudi Aguiló Aran, Albert Domingo Ollé, Silvia Canals

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Maria Antonia Ribas

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MVA Despatx d’arquitectura i estructures

Engineering & Consulting > Services: L3J

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Societat Orgànica

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Àurea acústica

City: Santa Margalida

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Santa Margalida, a small town in the north of Mallorca, the project proposes a building with 10 social housing units and 10 multipurpose spaces, constructed using local and/or low environmental impact materials. The exterior structure is built with marés sandstone from local quarries, resulting in a robust and durable construction that ensures the building's integration into its surroundings. The interior is resolved through a horizontal structure of prefabricated timber panels and a vertical structure of load-bearing walls made of locally sourced brick, facilitating the project's economic feasibility.