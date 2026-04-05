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  5. Zdar Wooden Housing / Kuba & Pilar architekti

Zdar Wooden Housing / Kuba & Pilar architekti

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Zdar Wooden Housing / Kuba & Pilar architekti - Image 2 of 30Zdar Wooden Housing / Kuba & Pilar architekti - Exterior PhotographyZdar Wooden Housing / Kuba & Pilar architekti - Interior Photography, WoodZdar Wooden Housing / Kuba & Pilar architekti - Exterior PhotographyZdar Wooden Housing / Kuba & Pilar architekti - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Housing
Žďár nad Sázavou, Czechia
  • Architects: Kuba & Pilar architekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2064
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:BoysPlayNice
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rako, Cemix, Dols, Fermacell, Kone, Korado, PKS okna, StoraEnso
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Zdar Wooden Housing / Kuba & Pilar architekti - Image 2 of 30
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. The construction site is part of the Klafar area in the northwest of the city. The urban layout of the apartment buildings is based on the principle of a traditional city block, which defines a hierarchy and character of spaces—from public street areas, through semi-private courtyards, to private front gardens. The proposed block forms the corner of Sázavská and K Milířům streets. The spatial arrangement of the buildings creates a semi-public courtyard oriented to the south, while leisure areas with vegetation are located in the western part of the site.

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Cite: "Zdar Wooden Housing / Kuba & Pilar architekti" 05 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040230/zdar-wooden-housing-kuba-and-pilar-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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