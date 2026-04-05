Zdar Wooden Housing / Kuba & Pilar architekti

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Housing • Žďár nad Sázavou, Czechia Architects: Kuba & Pilar architekti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2064 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: BoysPlayNice

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Rako Cemix , Dols , Fermacell , Kone , Korado , PKS okna , StoraEnso Manufacturers:

Category: Housing

Author: Ladislav Kuba, Tomáš Pilař

Co Author: Radka Vašut, Ivona Uherková

Client: DBČS Žďár

City: Žďár nad Sázavou

Country: Czechia

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Text description provided by the architects. The construction site is part of the Klafar area in the northwest of the city. The urban layout of the apartment buildings is based on the principle of a traditional city block, which defines a hierarchy and character of spaces—from public street areas, through semi-private courtyards, to private front gardens. The proposed block forms the corner of Sázavská and K Milířům streets. The spatial arrangement of the buildings creates a semi-public courtyard oriented to the south, while leisure areas with vegetation are located in the western part of the site.