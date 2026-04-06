Tiled Sky Pavilion / Héctor Navarro + ARKHITEKTON + Rodia Valladares + Ana María Flor

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Text description provided by the architects. The project explores a specific mode of architectural intervention based not on the incorporation of complex technology, but on the precise reinterpretation of traditional construction systems to generate new spatial, environmental, and programmatic conditions. The central operation, entitled Tejar cielo, consists of constructing an active roof plane from a single system, combining opaque ceramic tiles and glass tiles without altering the geometric or constructive logic of the whole. The roof ceases to be a mere enclosing element and becomes a device capable of filtering natural light, registering the passage of time, and defining a changing atmosphere for the space it shelters.