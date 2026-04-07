Lakeside Farms Coqueiros Beach / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo + Novais Arquitetura

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Architects: Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo, Novais Arquitetura
- Area: 1185 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Felipe Petrovsky
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Manufacturers: Arkos Madeira Plástica, Equipe da Cor
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Lead Architects: Vinicius Macêdo, Lucas Novais
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Coordination: Gabriel Napoleão
- Technical Team: Lara Alves
- Project Team: Amanda Sales
- Landscape Design: Thiago Borges
- Urban Planning: Plano Urb
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Terrabrasilis
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Qualitas Engenharia, Danúbio Costa Lagoa
- Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Ethos Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Emanuel Cassiano
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Desconexo
- City: Aquiraz
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Quintas do Lago Praia dos Coqueiros project arises from the relationship between architecture, nature, and urbanism. The initial challenge was to create a club that valued the view of the lagoon without obstructing that landscape with the building. The solution was an architectural design in two levels. On the upper level, a linear plaza with a lookout extends from the sidewalk, guiding users towards the lagoon. On the lower level, the communal spaces — gourmet deck, party room, game room, gym, playroom, pantry, and restrooms — connect to a large organic infinity pool.