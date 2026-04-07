Lakeside Farms Coqueiros Beach / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo + Novais Arquitetura

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Category: Hospitality Architecture

Coordination: Gabriel Napoleão

Technical Team: Lara Alves

Project Team: Amanda Sales

Landscape Design: Thiago Borges

Urban Planning: Plano Urb

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Terrabrasilis

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Qualitas Engenharia, Danúbio Costa Lagoa

Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Ethos Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Emanuel Cassiano

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Desconexo

City: Aquiraz

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The Quintas do Lago Praia dos Coqueiros project arises from the relationship between architecture, nature, and urbanism. The initial challenge was to create a club that valued the view of the lagoon without obstructing that landscape with the building. The solution was an architectural design in two levels. On the upper level, a linear plaza with a lookout extends from the sidewalk, guiding users towards the lagoon. On the lower level, the communal spaces — gourmet deck, party room, game room, gym, playroom, pantry, and restrooms — connect to a large organic infinity pool.