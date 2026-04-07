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  5. Lakeside Farms Coqueiros Beach / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo + Novais Arquitetura

Lakeside Farms Coqueiros Beach / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo + Novais Arquitetura

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Lakeside Farms Coqueiros Beach / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo + Novais Arquitetura - Image 2 of 26Lakeside Farms Coqueiros Beach / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo + Novais Arquitetura - Image 3 of 26Lakeside Farms Coqueiros Beach / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo + Novais Arquitetura - Image 4 of 26Lakeside Farms Coqueiros Beach / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo + Novais Arquitetura - Image 5 of 26Lakeside Farms Coqueiros Beach / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo + Novais Arquitetura - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hospitality Architecture
Aquiraz, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo, Novais Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Felipe Petrovsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arkos Madeira Plástica, Equipe da Cor
  • Lead Architects: Vinicius Macêdo, Lucas Novais
  • Coordination: Gabriel Napoleão
  • Technical Team: Lara Alves
  • Project Team: Amanda Sales
  • Landscape Design: Thiago Borges
  • Urban Planning: Plano Urb
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Terrabrasilis
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Qualitas Engenharia, Danúbio Costa Lagoa
  • Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Ethos Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Emanuel Cassiano
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Desconexo
  • City: Aquiraz
  • Country: Brazil
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© Felipe Petrovsky

Text description provided by the architects. The Quintas do Lago Praia dos Coqueiros project arises from the relationship between architecture, nature, and urbanism. The initial challenge was to create a club that valued the view of the lagoon without obstructing that landscape with the building. The solution was an architectural design in two levels. On the upper level, a linear plaza with a lookout extends from the sidewalk, guiding users towards the lagoon. On the lower level, the communal spaces — gourmet deck, party room, game room, gym, playroom, pantry, and restrooms — connect to a large organic infinity pool.

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Cite: "Lakeside Farms Coqueiros Beach / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo + Novais Arquitetura" [Quintas do Lago Praia dos Coqueiros / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo + Novais Arquitetura] 07 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040147/lakeside-farms-coqueiros-beach-estudio-vinicius-macedo-plus-novais-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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