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Ložionica Center for Creative Industries and Innovations and the House of e-Government / AKVS architecture

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Ložionica Center for Creative Industries and Innovations and the House of e-Government / AKVS architecture - Exterior PhotographyLožionica Center for Creative Industries and Innovations and the House of e-Government / AKVS architecture - Image 3 of 44Ložionica Center for Creative Industries and Innovations and the House of e-Government / AKVS architecture - Interior Photography, GlassLožionica Center for Creative Industries and Innovations and the House of e-Government / AKVS architecture - Exterior Photography, Glass, ColumnLožionica Center for Creative Industries and Innovations and the House of e-Government / AKVS architecture - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture
Beograd, Serbia
  • Architects: AKVS architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  23200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Miloš Martinović, Ilya Ivanov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alumil, Interal, Nitea, Struja, TREND, Terracotta Flooring, Urban Garden, Čelik
  • Lead Team: AKVS architecture
  • Design Team: Mašinoprojekt Kopring
  • Office Lead Architects: Anđela Karabašević Sudžum, Vladislav Sudžum
  • Project Management: Dragana Čukić, Nikola Matić
  • Interior Design: INKA studio, MAPA architects
  • General Contractor: M Enterijer Gradnja
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Profakustika
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: BeoPotez, Bureau Cube Partners, AG Institute
  • City: Beograd
  • Country: Serbia
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Ložionica Center for Creative Industries and Innovations and the House of e-Government / AKVS architecture - Exterior Photography
© Miloš Martinović
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Ložionica Center for Creative Industries and Innovations and the House of e-Government / AKVS architecture - Exterior Photography
© Miloš Martinović
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Cite: "Ložionica Center for Creative Industries and Innovations and the House of e-Government / AKVS architecture" 30 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040129/lozionica-center-for-creative-industries-and-innovations-and-the-house-of-e-government-akvs-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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