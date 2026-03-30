Ložionica Center for Creative Industries and Innovations and the House of e-Government / AKVS architecture

•
Beograd, Serbia
-
Architects: AKVS architecture
- Area: 23200 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Miloš Martinović, Ilya Ivanov
-
Manufacturers: Alumil, Interal, Nitea, Struja, TREND, Terracotta Flooring, Urban Garden, Čelik
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture
- Lead Team: AKVS architecture
- Design Team: Mašinoprojekt Kopring
- Office Lead Architects: Anđela Karabašević Sudžum, Vladislav Sudžum
- Project Management: Dragana Čukić, Nikola Matić
- Interior Design: INKA studio, MAPA architects
- General Contractor: M Enterijer Gradnja
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Profakustika
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: BeoPotez, Bureau Cube Partners, AG Institute
- City: Beograd
- Country: Serbia