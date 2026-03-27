Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings

Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings

Save

The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, published by Quacquarelli Symonds, presents an updated overview of leading academic institutions worldwide. In the field of Architecture and the Built Environment, the 2026 edition once again evaluates universities across regions, reflecting both long-standing academic excellence and shifting global dynamics. The Bartlett School of Architecture maintains its position at the top of the ranking, continuing its multi-year lead, while the overall composition of the top 10 signals subtle but notable changes rather than major disruptions.

Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings - Image 2 of 9Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings - Image 3 of 9Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings - Image 4 of 9Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings - Image 5 of 9Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings - More Images+ 4

Save this picture!
Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings - Image 4 of 9
Melbourne School of Design University of Melbourne / NADAAA + John Wardle Architects. Image © Peter Bennetts

This year's results highlight a continued strengthening of European institutions, with Politecnico di Milano moving up into sixth place, and ETH Zurich and Delft University of Technology remaining firmly within the top five. At the same time, Asian universities maintain a strong presence, led by the National University of Singapore and Tsinghua University, both of which continue to perform consistently among the highest-ranked institutions globally. Compared to previous years, the top 10 sees minor reordering, with no new entrants but several shifts in position reflecting evolving academic reputations and research output.

Read on to discover the top 50 universities for Architecture and Built Environment studies in 2026. To discover the full list of university rankings, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.

Related Article

Discover the World's Best Universities to Study Architecture in 2025, Based on QS Rankings

Save this picture!
Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings - Image 2 of 9
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Dome - Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, 2016. Image © Diego Grandi via Shutterstock

1. The Bartlett School of Architecture | UCL, United Kingdom
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States
3. Delft University of Technology, Netherlands
4. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland
5. Manchester School of Architecture, United Kingdom
6. Politecnico di Milano, Italy
7. = Harvard University, United States
7. = National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore
9. Tsinghua University, China (Mainland)
10. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States

Save this picture!
Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings - Image 5 of 9
Library Delft University of Technology by Mecanoo. Image © Greg Holmes Photography

11. EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland
12. Tongji University, China (Mainland)
13. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
14. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR
15. RMIT University, Australia
16. Columbia University, United States
17. The University of Tokyo, Japan
18. Politecnico di Torino, Italy
19. = Cornell University, United States
19. = Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC), Spain

Save this picture!
Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings - Image 3 of 9
Milstein Hall at Cornell University / OMA. Image © Kenneth C. Zirkel via Wikimedia Commons

21. = The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR
21. = Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Spain
23. The University of Melbourne, Australia
24. Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin), Germany
25. Technical University of Munich, Germany
26. The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom
27. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Singapore
28. = Georgia Institute of Technology, United States
28. = Stanford University, United States
28. = The University of Sydney, Australia

Save this picture!
Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings - Image 9 of 9
Melbourne School of Design University of Melbourne / NADAAA + John Wardle Architects. Image © Peter Bennetts

31. Seoul National University, South Korea
32. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States
33. The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Australia
34. = Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC), Chile
34. = University of Pennsylvania, United States
36. = Aalto University, Finland
36. = Yale University, United States
38. Institute of Science Tokyo, Japan
39. Princeton University, United States
40. = Tianjin University, China (Mainland)
40. = Università Iuav di Venezia, Italy

Save this picture!
Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings - Image 7 of 9
GLC Building ETH Zürich by Boltshauser Architekten. Image © Kuster Frey

42. = Southeast University, China (Mainland)
42. = University of Oxford, United Kingdom
44. = KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
44. = Technische Universität Wien, Austria
44. = University of Toronto, Canada
47. KU Leuven, Belgium
48. Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil
49. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, United States
50. = Cardiff University, United Kingdom
50. = Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Malaysia

Save this picture!
Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings - Image 8 of 9
Aalto University Väre Building / Verstas Architects. Image © Andreas Meichsner

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Reyyan Dogan
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings" 27 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040066/discover-the-top-universities-for-architecture-and-the-built-environment-in-2026-according-to-qs-rankings> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags