Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings

The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, published by Quacquarelli Symonds, presents an updated overview of leading academic institutions worldwide. In the field of Architecture and the Built Environment, the 2026 edition once again evaluates universities across regions, reflecting both long-standing academic excellence and shifting global dynamics. The Bartlett School of Architecture maintains its position at the top of the ranking, continuing its multi-year lead, while the overall composition of the top 10 signals subtle but notable changes rather than major disruptions.
This year's results highlight a continued strengthening of European institutions, with Politecnico di Milano moving up into sixth place, and ETH Zurich and Delft University of Technology remaining firmly within the top five. At the same time, Asian universities maintain a strong presence, led by the National University of Singapore and Tsinghua University, both of which continue to perform consistently among the highest-ranked institutions globally. Compared to previous years, the top 10 sees minor reordering, with no new entrants but several shifts in position reflecting evolving academic reputations and research output.
Read on to discover the top 50 universities for Architecture and Built Environment studies in 2026. To discover the full list of university rankings, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.
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1. The Bartlett School of Architecture | UCL, United Kingdom
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States
3. Delft University of Technology, Netherlands
4. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland
5. Manchester School of Architecture, United Kingdom
6. Politecnico di Milano, Italy
7. = Harvard University, United States
7. = National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore
9. Tsinghua University, China (Mainland)
10. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States
11. EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland
12. Tongji University, China (Mainland)
13. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
14. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR
15. RMIT University, Australia
16. Columbia University, United States
17. The University of Tokyo, Japan
18. Politecnico di Torino, Italy
19. = Cornell University, United States
19. = Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC), Spain
21. = The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR
21. = Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Spain
23. The University of Melbourne, Australia
24. Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin), Germany
25. Technical University of Munich, Germany
26. The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom
27. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Singapore
28. = Georgia Institute of Technology, United States
28. = Stanford University, United States
28. = The University of Sydney, Australia
31. Seoul National University, South Korea
32. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States
33. The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Australia
34. = Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC), Chile
34. = University of Pennsylvania, United States
36. = Aalto University, Finland
36. = Yale University, United States
38. Institute of Science Tokyo, Japan
39. Princeton University, United States
40. = Tianjin University, China (Mainland)
40. = Università Iuav di Venezia, Italy
42. = Southeast University, China (Mainland)
42. = University of Oxford, United Kingdom
44. = KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
44. = Technische Universität Wien, Austria
44. = University of Toronto, Canada
47. KU Leuven, Belgium
48. Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil
49. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, United States
50. = Cardiff University, United Kingdom
50. = Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Malaysia