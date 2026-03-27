Discover the Top Universities for Architecture and the Built Environment in 2026, According to QS Rankings

Save this picture! Dipoli - Aalto University Main Building / ALA Architects. Image © Tuomas Uusheimo

The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, published by Quacquarelli Symonds, presents an updated overview of leading academic institutions worldwide. In the field of Architecture and the Built Environment, the 2026 edition once again evaluates universities across regions, reflecting both long-standing academic excellence and shifting global dynamics. The Bartlett School of Architecture maintains its position at the top of the ranking, continuing its multi-year lead, while the overall composition of the top 10 signals subtle but notable changes rather than major disruptions.

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This year's results highlight a continued strengthening of European institutions, with Politecnico di Milano moving up into sixth place, and ETH Zurich and Delft University of Technology remaining firmly within the top five. At the same time, Asian universities maintain a strong presence, led by the National University of Singapore and Tsinghua University, both of which continue to perform consistently among the highest-ranked institutions globally. Compared to previous years, the top 10 sees minor reordering, with no new entrants but several shifts in position reflecting evolving academic reputations and research output.

Read on to discover the top 50 universities for Architecture and Built Environment studies in 2026. To discover the full list of university rankings, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.

1. The Bartlett School of Architecture | UCL, United Kingdom

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States

3. Delft University of Technology, Netherlands

4. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland

5. Manchester School of Architecture, United Kingdom

6. Politecnico di Milano, Italy

7. = Harvard University, United States

7. = National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

9. Tsinghua University, China (Mainland)

10. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States

11. EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland

12. Tongji University, China (Mainland)

13. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

14. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR

15. RMIT University, Australia

16. Columbia University, United States

17. The University of Tokyo, Japan

18. Politecnico di Torino, Italy

19. = Cornell University, United States

19. = Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC), Spain

21. = The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR

21. = Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Spain

23. The University of Melbourne, Australia

24. Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin), Germany

25. Technical University of Munich, Germany

26. The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom

27. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Singapore

28. = Georgia Institute of Technology, United States

28. = Stanford University, United States

28. = The University of Sydney, Australia

31. Seoul National University, South Korea

32. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States

33. The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Australia

34. = Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC), Chile

34. = University of Pennsylvania, United States

36. = Aalto University, Finland

36. = Yale University, United States

38. Institute of Science Tokyo, Japan

39. Princeton University, United States

40. = Tianjin University, China (Mainland)

40. = Università Iuav di Venezia, Italy

42. = Southeast University, China (Mainland)

42. = University of Oxford, United Kingdom

44. = KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden

44. = Technische Universität Wien, Austria

44. = University of Toronto, Canada

47. KU Leuven, Belgium

48. Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil

49. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, United States

50. = Cardiff University, United Kingdom

50. = Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Malaysia